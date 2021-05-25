Summer happy hour specials in Petaluma

Since as far back as the era of Shakespeare, the term “happy hour” has denoted a time of pleasantness. Carried on well into the 1800s, women’s social clubs used the term to describe their gatherings. It was the U.S. Navy prior to, and throughout World War I, that brought the term into the 20th Century when they held post-work social gatherings, which usually included entertainment, food and drink.

However, in one of those jokes of human nature, it was the onset of Prohibition in 1920 that really brought the term “happy hour” into our current lexicon. Whether at home with illegally purchased or homemade alcohol or at speakeasys, Prohibition-era diners would meet up for cocktail hours prior to dinner. After Prohibition was repealed in 1933, cocktail lounges and bars kept the pre-dinner drink idea alive and it stuck.

Surprisingly, one-fifth of the United States, plus the U.S. Military, have banned happy hour (Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont), with many other states regulating the time and number of hours that happy hour can be held. California’s restrictions seem rather minor, although that might be because many here are more interested in the tasty food offerings than the drinks alone. In California, it is illegal to offer free drinks of any kind, and although food and drink combo specials are allowed, the food alone has to be less than the price of the food and a drink, otherwise the drink is considered to be given away as free.

Many countries either regulate happy hour or have banned it all together.

Our friends to the north (Canada) regulate happy hour pricing and advertising, while the Republic of Ireland went so far as to outlaw happy hour bar specials entirely in 2003. Ironically, some Irish pubs in Israel offer buy-one-get-one-free drink deals during happy hour.

I guess we Californians either know how to handle our happy hour festivities or maybe handle our after-work celebrations a bit differently than others so as not to necessitate too strict of happy hour regulations. I know that from our own experience, Petaluma’s happy hours seem to draw more of a food crowd, although drink discounts don’t go unnoticed.

Petaluma’s happy hour specials, like so many other aspects of the restaurant scene, took a serious hit during the pandemic but are slowly but surely starting to return. Of course, bar businesses are still closed, but as mentioned, it is the restaurant food that attracts my happy hour attention anyway.

West Side

Petaluma’s preeminent happy hour location is Seared, and has been ever since they first opened. In fact, it has been so popular in the past that Seared has occasionally offered a late-night happy hour in addition to the normal pre-dinner one. During the pandemic, Seared was one of the only restaurants we saw with a regular happy hour menu. In fact, their happy hour is so good that they are currently nominated for the Press Democrat’s “Best of Sonoma County 2021” for their happy hour, as well as in the best steak category, which are categories they have won on numerous occasions from the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards. Seared’s happy hour currently runs from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday and offers a great selection of food items, including mini-wedge salads, Kung Pao prawns, filet skewers and daily tacos and weekly deviled eggs, just to name a few of their many delicious items. It is not unusual for us to create our own smorgasbord dinner from the happy hour food menu and be perfectly content. And of course, there are plenty of great drink specials to go around during Seared’s happy hour.

Another perennial favorite happy hour host is La Dolce Vita in the Theatre District, where from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, they offer both food and drink specials. Owner Sahar Gharai’s selection of wine is beyond reproach but many forget that her food is excellent, too. Similar to how pub food pairs well with beers, Sahar’s menu is pairs well with her wines. We particularly like the simplicity of the snack dishes, such as soups, roasted nuts and marinated olives, but usually go for at least a few of the more substantial choices, such as the various crostinis and artisan pizzas. (Our favorites are the smoke salmon crostini and the bacon, roasted pear, caramelized onions and goat cheese pizza). La Dolce also offers an excellent dessert menu.

Just across the patio of Theatre Square, Hank’s happy hour runs from 3 to 5:30 p.m., from Wednesday through Sunday. Being an Italian inspired restaurant, the menu includes bruschetta, baked Italian and meatballs, along with a pizza or two. House red, white and bubbly are $5 pours, as are artisanal draft beers. Guava or white peach bellinis are $6.