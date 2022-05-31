Summer Reading Challenge to launch at local libraries

Just 20 minutes of book-reading a day.

That’s all it takes to rock your way through this year’s Summer Reading challenge, sponsored by the Sonoma County Library system. The 2022 challenge, running June 6 through Aug. 13, invites participants of all ages, including every member of local families, from the kids to the grandparents, to make this summer a great one. The challenge is open to anyone who reads or listens to physical copies of actually books as well as e-readers audiobooks and graphic novels, or even listening to a loved one read aloud to you.

“Sonoma County Library’s Summer Reading Challenge celebrates learning your way,” explains Aleta Dimas, adult service administrator at the Sonoma County Library. “Read something that sparks your curiosity for at least 20 minutes a day, Reading together is a great way to connect with the family and friends. Join us by reading wherever, however and whatever you enjoy, to foster a lifetime of learning.”

When participants sign up, they will be shown how to track their daily reading through the Beanstack Tracker app (available on most smart phones) or with a paper log that can be picked up at local library branches, including the Petaluma Regional Library. Once readers have completed reading and logging eight hours, they will earn free books, and again at 16 hours.

At the end of the summer, all readers who’ve completed the challenge will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win a Grand Prize. For more information visit SonomaLibrary.org/summerreading2022.