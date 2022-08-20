Sunrise in ‘Cannonball’ Park

“My friend and I go on early morning runs through the streets of Petaluma,” wrote Petaluma’s Patty Paula, when submitting this gorgeously colorful early-morning photo. Paula says she and her friend frequently run past downtown Petaluma’s Penry Park, affectionately known as “Cannonball Park” to locals, due to the east-facing veterans memorial prominently featuring a pair of military guns.

Fun fact: Penry is the oldest existing park in town, originally named Hill Park and/or Plaza Park, and was renamed Penry Park to honor Petaluma’s late Richard Penry, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism during the Vietnam War. The park was officially rededicated in his name on Memorial Day, 2001. Where those twin guns are now, there was once a large WWI-era cannon and two trench mortars, part of a still-existing American Legion memorial to those lost during that war. During WWII, when scrap metal became vital to the new war effort, the cannon and mortars were removed and ceremoniously presented to the government to be melted down and transformed into something new. Though many hoped that another large cannon would be found to replace the original, the park eventually ended up with two small guns that remain in place to this day.

Anyway, that’s why Penry will always be “Cannonball Park” to many Petalumans.

But back to the picture.

“On the morning of August 4,” wrote Paula, “we just had to stop, stand very still and take in the beauty of this gorgeous sunrise coming through the palm trees of the park. I love my town. I find myself taking photos on most every run or walk I take. I never tire of the beauty that surrounds me in Petaluma.”

