It’s been one year since Floathouse Petaluma opened to the public, launching dozens of watercraft along with the organizers’ longtime dreams of putting more Petalumans on the river. Offering a variety of kayaks, peddle-powered boats, rowboats and stand-up paddleboards, the operation also holds monthly full-moon excursions, where up to 20 people can watch the moon rise from on the water ‒ along with whatever river birds and animals happen to be on shore watching them do so.

Among the Floathouse’s most entertaining annual events is its Witches and Wizards on the Water, an invitation for boat-renters to dress up as dazzling creatures of the magical realm, and paddle about while folks on dry land goggle at them and take pictures. Now in its fourth year, the community-led event reportedly began with just eight witches floating about in the turning basin.

This year, on Saturday, Oct. 28, by popular demand, the Floathouse has organized a Trick-or-Treat route (mainly an assortment of neighboring riverside businesses), plus costume judging from 12 to 1 p.m. Contestants are asked to check in at The Floathouse, provide staff with relevant information, then head out to Grand Central Petaluma on their boats, boards or water bikes, parading in front of a foursome of “carefully chosen judges.” Prizes include gift certificates from local sponsors.

The brand new Trick-or-Treat Water Trail includes six stations on the river, over a 1.5-mile course. Boaters can pick up treats all day long in one of the Floathouses’s own Trick-or-Treat bags (or you can bring your own pillowcases, pumpkins or baskets).

Participating riverside treat locations are the docks at North Bay Rowing Club, the docks at Friends of the Petaluma River, and anchored boat near Grand Central Petaluma, an anchored boat full of Sea Scouts at the public docks on the west side of the turning basin, and baskets lowered down from the Water Street railing by folks from Estuary and Brewster’s Beer Garden.

The Floathouse will be open all day (10 a.m. -5 p.m.) and will offer both 90-minute and 2-hour rental slots, to allow boat renters plenty of time for showing off their costumes and collecting goodies up and down the river.

Advance reservation of boats is recommended, though some walkup will be available. TheFloathousePetaluma.org.