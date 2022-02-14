‘Super cute, but super shy,’ says Petaluma woman of husband she met in karate school

While some have described falling in love like being suddenly punched in the stomach or sweetly stabbed in the heart, for Carol and Joe Castillo, love came along with front lunges and roundhouse kicks.

“Joe, and I met at a karate school,” said Carol Castillo. “He was a senior at San Marin High School in Novato and I was a junior at Novato High. A friend and I decided to take a five-lesson introductory course at the local karate school as sort of a lark.”

As it turned out, Carol’s friend stopped going as soon as the five lessons were up.

“I didn’t,” said Carol, “because I had spied Joe at the school, where he was an instructor. I thought he was super cute. The problem was, he was also super shy. Long story short, it took him a year to finally ask me out. I had almost given up. Thankfully I didn’t.”

Among their first dates were attending Joe’s senior prom, and several bucolic horseback outings at Pt. Reyes.

“We rode his family’s horses,” explained Carol. “It was pretty common for people to have horses in the 1970s. More than now, I think. I didn’t like horses, but I really wanted to go with Joe — so I said yes to horseback riding.”

The Castillos were married shortly after Joe graduated from Humboldt State (now Cal Poly Humboldt). That was in December of 1979. Carol was still in her senior year there. After her graduation, the two moved around quite a bit before finding their way to Petaluma.

“We moved to Petaluma in September 1995,” she said. “During our marriage, we have lived as far north as Eureka, as far south as San Diego and as far east as Modesto. We are thankful we ended up in Petaluma when we were finally ready to call one town home. Petaluma combines so many of the good things we have enjoyed living in different places in California. We’ve never looked back, and we have no plans of ever leaving.”

Asked if either still practices karate, Carol said, “No, neither of us still practice martial arts, but we keep active in other ways.”

The Castillos recently celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary, their comfortable camaraderie captured on camera when Joe surprised Carol as their daughter was taking their picture.

“All of a sudden, Joe hugged me and planted a big kiss!” she said, adding, “I married a keeper.”