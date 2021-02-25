Supporting Petaluma dairies (and hot tubs) for decades

Harlan Osborne

Much of the City of Petaluma’s early growth and prosperity came because of its relationship with the dairy industry. Early settlers prized the landscape for its moderate climate and abundance of feed and water — well-suited to dairying.

More than 500 small and large dairy farms once graced the Sonoma-Marin region, a number that’s steadily declined. Those still producing, processing and distributing milk and milk products are mostly run by multi-generational descendants of their founders. Keeping them operational requires machinery, maintenance and replacement parts.

Mike Bordessa was raised among the milk cows and pastures of his parents’ Lakeville district dairy. Believing his footsteps would follow theirs, he joined 4-H, was on the dairy judging team at Petaluma High School and worked on agriculturally related jobs, including clipping cows, stacking hay and driving a hay truck.

“Growing up, I didn’t think there was anything else but dairying,” said Bordessa, the eldest, and only son, of four children born to John and Margaret Bordessa. The family’s Grade B dairy milked about 70 cows in the 1960s. After graduating PHS in 1973 he studied agricultural engineering at California Polytechnic State University. The dairy industry was declining and Grade B dairies had disappeared.

Bordessa was hauling cattle for Rancho Feed when he learned John Broxmeyer was willing to sell his business, John’s Dairy and Equipment and Supply Co., which he’d started out of his garage in 1953. Bordessa was hired by Broxmeyer in June 1986, and in November he bought the business, capping a momentous year that began in February with his marriage to Cindy Clementino, his wife of 35 years.

“When I got here, I kept everything the same as it was,” he said. “I was familiar with some of the dairymen and got to know the others. Some of them liked to help young guys get started. Years ago, we sold more medicines and chemicals. Today we supply dairies with sanitizing equipment and renewable parts for everything that wears out. When I started out, there were about 200 dairies in Sonoma and Marin. Today there are about 70-75.”

John Broxmeyer was 18 when he accepted a job as a road salesman with A.F. Tomasini Hardware Co. in 1934. The position required contacting dairymen throughout the region and supplying them with essential dairy equipment. Trusted and well-liked, the affable Broxmeyer bonded with many of the rural families. Following a colorful career at Tomasini’s, he started his own business, which he relocated in 1960 to 1305 Petaluma Boulevard North, where Larry Martini once housed coin-operated amusement and vending machines and Marty Martinez operated an automotive repair shop.

From 1934 until 1960, excluding World War II, Broxmeyer was known as Petaluma’s Santa Claus. Donning the bright red suit and snow-white beard of jolly old St. Nick, he sat in a big leather chair inside Tomasini’s Toyland, welcoming throngs of children expressing their Christmas wishes. With Boxmeyer as Santa Claus, A. F. Tomasini dressed up mules with manufactured reindeer antlers, hooked them to wagons outfitted as sleighs, and visited schools and ranches along the coast.

“When hot tubs began gaining popularity, we started enlarging the pool supply side,” Bordessa said. “We offered the usual parts, covers, pumps and motors. Pool supplies have been selling very well during the pandemic. People have needed to do things with the kids at home. In 1960, John was the only guy in town selling chlorine.”

John’s Dairy & Pool Supply runs smoothly under office manager David Corda, who’s been with Bordessa since his family got out of the dairy business 30 years ago. Anthony Bordessa, one of Mike’s four children, works at the business, and Mike makes the deliveries, servicing and replenishing the needs of dairy farms. His daily journeys take him through some of Sonoma and Marin’s most scenic countryside.

“I really like driving the Point Reyes route, because of the coastal scenery, and the Valley Ford area is still pristine,” said Bordessa. “I’m now doing business with second and third-generation families. There’s a lot of trust involved. We’ve formed tight bonds over the years. We’re both friends and business partners.”

At 68 years, John’s Dairy Equipment and Pool Supply is one of Petaluma’s oldest businesses.

“John ran the business for 33 years,” said Bordessa. “When I started, I thought I’d be lucky to reach half of that. In November, it’ll be 35 years since I took over. I’m just glad we’ve been able to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

(Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at Harlan@sonic.net)