Supporting the Polly Klaas Foundation with a two-dollar sandwich

Fans of the chain sandwich shop Jersey Mike’s have been anticipating the Grand Opening of its first ever Petaluma location. Well the good news is that it’s happening on Wednesday, July 5, and what makes it even better is that for the first five days, locals can pick up a submarine sando for just $2, with the full amount of the purchase going to support the Polly Klaas Foundation.

From July 5 - July 9, Petalumans can drop by and check out the new sandwich shop (201 S. McDowell Blvd. in the building that old-timers will remember was once the home of the Wherehouse Record and Video store) and support the work of the Polly Klaas Foundation in helping return lost children to their families.

Raine Howe, executive director of the Polly Klaas Foundation, will be there on July 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a “Polly Klaas booth,” to welcome customers and pass out what she calls “cool PKF stuff!”

The more sandwiches Jersey Mike’s sells over those five days, the more money will be donated to the Polly Klaas Foundation.

“If you can help us spread the word,” says Howe to all supporters (and sub sandwich fans), “that would be terrific!”