Surf’s up! Vibe Gallery opens hand-crafted surfboard exhibit

Teddie Braud is in problem-solving mode.

It’s a warm Monday afternoon, installation day at Petaluma’s Vibe Gallery, and Braud is working hard, deciding the best way to mount surfboards onto the downtown store’s large, white exhibition wall. Roughly a dozen boards are already hanging, with the help of near-invisible fishing line, but Braud has decided that some of the taller boards should be displayed further out from the wall. So now he’s designing clever wooden brackets for the boards to nestle into for maximum security and viewer accessibility.

“This is all kind of new to me,” Braud said with a smile, gesturing to the eye-pleasing array of boards dangling where just last week a collection of ornate wooden sculptures were on view. “To tell the truth, I’m having a little bit of Imposter Syndrome,” he adds, laughing. “I don’t really consider myself an artist. I’ve been quietly making these boards for that last I-don’t-know-how-many years, and when I was asked, ‘How’d you like to have an art show?’ I said, ‘Really?’”

Titled “Quiver” (classic surfer parlance for a collection of boards), the show runs through Sunday, Sept. 17. Vibe Gallery is throwing a party to honor Braud – along with fellow board-maker Jay Goodreau and surf photographer Sachi Cunningham, also featured in the show – on Saturday, Aug. 12. The event will feature refreshments, conversation with the makers, and live music from the Seismics Surf Band.

Braud is a longtime friend of Maude Bradley and Jessica Jacobsen, two of the four co-owners of the downtown gallery. It’s through that connection that the show came to be.

“I live on a houseboat in Sausalito,” explained Bradley, “and Teddie lives on a sailboat not far away, and he has a son who lives here in Petaluma, so it kind of organically happened that we would have a surf show here. I pitched it to Teddie, saying, ‘These boards are so beautiful and unusual. Let’s show them off in a gallery setting.’”

Though Braud admits it took a bit of persuading, he eventually warmed to the notion. As the idea evolved, it was decided to include photographs of Braud catching waves at iconic places like Mavericks at Pillar Point Harbor, just north of Half Moon Bay at the village of Princeton-by-the-Sea. Some of the photos are displayed alongside the board Braud is riding in the shot. Eventually, hand-made surf boards by Half Moon Bay’s Goodreau were incorporated into the mix, along with additional surf-themed photography by renowned Bay Area photographer/filmmaker Sachi Cunningham.

While Cunningham’s works are given a wall of their own in the show, one of her shots – in which Braud is among the surfers captured – is displayed among those on the main surfboard wall. Fred Pompermayer, another legendary surf photographer, is represented as well, among others, a nice mix of pros and non-pros.

“This is actually the first time I’ve seen all of my surfboards, or a lot of them anyway, all together in one place,” said Braud, asked what the significance of the show is for him personally. “Jay’s boards are a lot artsier than mine. Mine are kind of funky, all full of little imperfections. I guess that makes them interesting. I’m a self-taught shaper. I do it because I enjoy the process.”

Braud’s boards are made using prefabricated foam “blanks,” which he then carves and shapes to get the exact size and structure he wants, while Goodreau uses recycled packing foam, molded into a large block from which a new surfboard is carved.

“When I make a board, my goal is for it to surf well,” he said. “I don’t make these to sell, and I almost never make one for anyone else, though there is that one.” Braud pointed to a long, banana-yellow board with the image of a conch shell – his personal board-makers’ logo – stenciled onto its surface, along with small, lettered notes saying, “For Ron 2/16 - 010,” plus a note indicating the dimensions of the board: 9-feet by 22-inches by three-and-a-quarter-inches. “I made that for a friend of mine, who took it with him on his boat, on a solo sail from Half Moon Bay to Hawaii, up to Alaska then down to the Northwest Passage, then back to Half Moon Bay – and he never once surfed on it, so he gave it back to me.”

Braud estimates that he makes about one board a year, and has built somewhere between 15 and 20 boards so far.

“I’m a carpenter, and I work on boards in my spare time,” he said. “It takes what it takes, but I really do enjoy it. And I really do use them.”

He points out that his favorite board is not in the show, because it’s the one he uses the most, and didn’t want it perched on a gallery wall for several weeks when he could be out on the waves surfing with it. Compared to riding a commercially-manufactured, state-of-the-art board, Braud says he’d rather ride one of his own any day of the week.

“When I’m surfing, I feel like I have a deep connection with my board, because I made it,” he said. “All the nuances and little elements that I put into the design, I get immediate feedback from riding it, and then I can change things when I make the next board. They keep getting better and better and better. They ride a little weird, I know, but that’s the way I like it.”