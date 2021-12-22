Sweet dreams: Petalumans give impressive display of gingerbread architecture

“GINGERBREAD.”

That word — displayed in glowing capital letters suspended overhead in the ballroom of Hotel Petaluma — made it more than clear what was taking place last weekend, as dozens of cookie-building creatives proudly displayed the houses, boats, barns, windmills, towers, trains, fairgrounds and Ferris wheels they’d constructed primarily out of gingerbread.

Gumdrops and candycanes, of course, were on prominent display as well.

The three-day-long showcase, which started Friday afternoon and continued through Sunday, included a clue-seeking scavenger hunt and a contest in which visitors filled out ballots to vote for their favorites in a number of categories. Here, as captured by Argus-Courier photpgrapher Crissy Pascual, are some of the highlights of this year’s gingerbread showcase.