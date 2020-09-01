Sweet Zone shuts down, cites COVID

Sadly, it feels like the Sweet Zone’s new owner Heidi Reed never really got a chance to shine and has now been forced to close this sweet staple of Theater Square. She had introduced some great holiday sweets packages, started shipping sweets to those who couldn’t make it into the store and had even brought on Mariposa Ice Creamery to compliment her gelato selection. But a big part of the Sweet Zone’s appeal is in being able to walk there on a whim, which less people are doing downtown these days. The lack of theater business had to hurt. Thank you, Heidi, for doing your best and trying to take Sweet Zone to the next level. We wish you the best in your future endeavors.

Posted to their social media feed, P-Town Pastry announced a changing of the guard at the 21 Kentucky St. location, formerly Bovine Bakery. “Good morning all our lovely and loyal customers! We are officially announcing that we have sold the business to a wonderful couple that will continue to bring you baked goods! … We are so grateful for this amazing experience and lucky to have met and served you all. Thank you for the continued support. Stay healthy and stay safe. Love always, the P-Town Pastry staff.” I have since spoken with my insider contact and am promised more details once the deal closes so stay tuned.

Now open

With fewer trips downtown these days, I had forgotten to mention the opening of the long-anticipated Black Knight Vineyards tasting room at 155 Petaluma Blvd. N. Offering open-air tastings, as well as retail pick-ups, Black Knight is a small estate vineyard founded in 2007 atop Taylor Mountain in Bennett Valley. It specializes in small lots of cool climate chardonnays, pinot noirs, sparkling chards and pinots and some unique varietals, such as gamay noir and ploussard. They are currently open Thursdays, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. With limited seating, reservations are recommended, but not required, for tasting or simply to enjoy wine by the glass. blackknightvineyards.com

Traxx Bar & Grill, before COVID. (CRISTINA PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIE­R STAFF)

Traxx vandalized

“As if restaurant owners weren't having a hard enough time already, doing their best to stay afloat, some…person/people did this to our patio at Traxx Bar & Grill last night/this morning,” was the message accompanying photos of Traxx patio, with its fence boards broken and picnic tables smashed.

When I reached out to long-time bartender Eva Smidkeova she let me know that since that morning, “a quick crew of volunteers that came in, and took care of repairs to get us back up and running!”

It would be nice if we Petaluma diners could show Traxx some extra love over the next few weeks. Traxx just won the 2020 Petaluma People’s Choice Award for Best Burger, as well as Best Bar in Petaluma so why not give them a try. Along with their regular menu, they offer a burger special and a taco special every day. Their current hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit traxxbarandgrill.com for more info.

Vegan brunch

Ambrosia Indian, the new restaurant at 840 Petaluma Blvd. N., is offering a special vegan brunch on Sunday, Sept. 6, from from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with two seatings, by reservation only. Ambrosia’s sister restaurant in the east bay is known for their special vegan presentations so it is nice to see them bring that to our Petaluma vegans too. This vegan mezze platter champagne brunch will include live music and is $25 per person. Call 238-5105 for reservations.

Delivering to the food truck park

The Block – Petaluma has announced a partnership with Petaluma Food Taxi where a pair of restaurants will offer free delivery through PFT Monday through Thursday. Securing food trucks is always a challenge for a food truck park so this gives visitors to The Block that many more options to go along with the great beer selection. For the next four weeks, delivery to the Block will be from on Monday from the New Yorker and Kabuki Sushi, Tuesday from Hunan Village and Don Ponchos, Wednesday from Butcher Crown Roadhouse and Stockhome and Thursday from Risibisi and Wild Goat Bistro. Check the Block’s social media pages for future free delivery restaurants. Use code “TheBlock” when ordering in order to have your delivery fee waived, but don’t forgot you can still tip the driver, and tipping the restaurant can be done through their online menu at petalumafoodtaxi.com.