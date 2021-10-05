Table Culture Provisions sets their table

I’m hugely excited to announce that Table Culture Provisions has secured a permanent Petaluma location in one of the most recognized restaurant locations in town.

Although I was privy to negotiations for the new spot after TCP left their former location at Wishbone, I was keeping the news to myself in an effort not to jinx the transaction. But on Sept. 30, astute Petaluma Foodie Colleen Elizabeth caught a quick Instagram post (@tcprovisions) showing the ABC license application in the window of Chili Joe’s former location at 312 Petaluma Blvd. South.

Table Culture Provisions’ name was front and center – none of this hiding behind a camouflage LLC for TCP.

“Looks like my dream has come true ... tcprovisions is getting ready to make a comeback!” posted Colleen on the Foodies Facebook page.

A quick call with chef/owner Stephane Saint Louis confirmed that TCP had closed the deal on a new location and is planning to open their new restaurant, hopefully in October. In the meantime, they’re continuing their catering operations.

Saint Louis tells me they’ve been lucky enough to retain their core staff, which will undoubtedly give them a leg up as the hiring crunch continues to plague the restaurant world. When we dined with TCP this spring, we were thrilled to see the same faces and experience the same excellent service from some of Stephane’s and Steven’s past restaurant stints.

TCP’s new location is perfectly situated, close enough to downtown not to get forgotten and will offer diners a quiet and intimate ambiance.

Although Stephane and co-owner/co-chef Steven Vargas have not announced their exact opening date or menu, they promised to keep Petaluma Argus readers in the loop. With backgrounds that span a lot of great restaurants, including our very own Della Fattoria and the Shuckery, Stephane and Steven have the culinary chops to pull off just about anything, which we were lucky enough to witness during their short stint sharing space with Wishbone earlier this year.

The two chefs do an excellent job of walking that fine line between comfort food and haute cuisine. As Chef Stephane has explained to us in the past, “Our mission is simple; create comfort food using local ingredients that elevate the palate.”

During a recent dinner, we enjoyed everything from fingerling potatoes and oysters to burgers, pasta, local seafood and my personal favorite, Liberty Duck. Nothing is overdone, and everything is deftly elevated from its origins.

TCP will be open Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday for brunch, closing around 2 p.m.

Keep an eye on Table Culture Provisions’ social media, the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook, and the Petaluma Argus-Courier’s Food & Drink Section for updates as we will be shouting it from the rooftops as soon as we learn TCP’s actual opening date.