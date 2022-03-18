Tahoe Adventure Film Festival comes to Petaluma

Anyone who enjoys defying death — whether directly or vicariously — should hasten to the Mystic Theater on March 25 for the Road Show of the Tahoe Adventure Film Festival. Those brave souls will witness some of the year’s best short films of so-called “action and adventure sports.” The traveling version of the annual show makes its way to only a handful of cities — and Petaluma is one of them.

“We sell out the Mystic every year,” said Todd Offenbacher, creator of the festival. “There is a strong outdoor community in Petaluma, where surfers and other outdoor people consider Tahoe sort of their winter playground. It feels really good when I come to Petaluma.”

Founded in Tahoe 20 years ago, the festival has been going on the road for 15 years and has been held in Petaluma for the past eight. It features newly released films of exploits and adventures in some of the world’s most remote places under the harshest conditions. Filmmakers capture the power and intensity of skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, rock climbing, surfing, mountain biking, BASE jumping and other sports.

Some segments this year are previews of films that have not been released.

BASE is an acronym for “buildings, antenna, spans, earth,” and refers to the various platforms from which jumpers jump. After an optional freefall, they deploy a parachute. A popular form of BASE jumping is wingsuit BASE jumping, in which air inflates the jumper’s suit into a semi-rigid airfoil shape. By holding proper body position, the flier is able to move forward three feet for every foot of descent—in other words, become a human kite and fly.

“The films we feature get better and better, due to changes in the technology involved,” Offenbacher said. “The camera bodies have gotten so small and light that drones can be used to get shots impossible a few years ago.”

And body cameras allow athletes to capture their point of view.

“Filmmakers are getting a whole new perspective,” he said.

When he first moved to Tahoe from the East Coast, Offenbacher kept wondering what was different about the sports culture in his new home. He finally realized it was marked by strong camaraderie rather than competition.

“The festival celebrates this connection we all feel,” he said.

Offenbacher spends nearly six months of the year viewing and appraising the annual crop of films before selecting those to be in the program.

“We select the films, we don’t judge them,” he said. “Then our community comes together to honor what these films represent.”

Offenbacher used to have to edit longer films down to convenient length but the trend today is toward shorter films, so he is spared that task.

The festival is also a party, with music, refreshments and special guests.

“It’s tongue-in-cheek humor combined with a celebration of our unique South Lake Tahoe community, lifestyle and culture,” explained Offenbacher.

This year, the festival’s annual Golden Camelot award went to John Rice of Sierra-at-Tahoe, a ski and snowboard resort, for his role in coping with the Caldor Fire last year.

“Every year, we reward a hero in our local community,” says Offenbacher. Past recipients include Royal Robbins, Tommy Caldwell, Glen Plake, Fred Beckey, Jeremy Jones, Alex Honnold, Steve Wampler, Hatchett Brothers, Corey Rich, Doug Stoup, Robb Gaffney, Chris McNamerra, Chris Davenport, Scott Gaffney and Jamie Anderson.

Each of the films will be introduced by Offenbacher, including tips on what to watch for. The festival includes “The Crux,” the first entry in which Offenbacher himself appears. During the seating of the audience, a show of still photos by noted Canadian outdoor photographer Grant Gunderson will be screened.

Offenbacher has worked for Outside TV for 20 years. With an office in South Lake Tahoe, it is a sport-oriented cable and satellite television network based on Outside Magazine. The network covers running, biking, skiing, hiking, sailing, surfing, kayaking and any other adventures involving wind, water, snow and terrain.

Offenbacher also guides remote ski mountaineering trips to Svalbard, Norway, and Antarctica annually. He has climbed first ascents around the globe, including Pakistan, Tibet, Thailand, and Peru. The festival is an extension of that passion for life and adventure.