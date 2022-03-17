Taking risks, telling stories and making ‘Rickshaw Girl’

In a village in modern-day Bangladesh, the teenage daughter of a gravely ill rickshaw driver is desperate to earn money for medicine — but in her culture only boys can work for wages. Naima may be the best artist in town, but as her mother reminds her, “Your stupid painting cannot bring money for us.”

What can Naima do?

This year, the 25th annual Sonoma International Film Festival includes “Rickshaw Girl.” Produced by local filmmakers Eric and Kathleen Adams, the film is the first-ever US-Bangladesh co-production. Shot entirely in Bangladesh with an all-Bangladeshi cast and crew, the film will screen March 24 and 26 in Sonoma.

"Rickshaw Girl“ was made in English. While Bengali is the official language there, Bangladesh is a truly bilingual country, with English serving as the language of business and government.

Expected to be released in the US and Canada in May, “Rickshaw Girl” is an exciting adventure for both children and adults. It follows Naima into the capitol, Dhaka, where 26 million souls struggle for existence. As the film vividly tracks the lonely girl’s ups and downs, it walks a fine line between stark realism and ultimately uplifting storytelling. A trailer can be seen at rickshawgirlmovie.com.

The film was directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury, one of Bangladesh’s most acclaimed and prolific directors.

“They call him the Steven Spielberg of Bangladesh,” Adams said.

Naima is played by Novera Rahman, who captures that special age in a girl’s life when she is old enough to be physically strong, fast and agile, as well as independent and uncowed by convention — but inexperienced enough to be unafraid.

The film was a labor of love for Adams, who spent six years getting it made. He and Kathleen first visited Bangladesh in 2015.

“Because we were filmmakers,” Adams said, “we were introduced to a number of filmmakers and I was asked to teach a seminar on screenwriting. Five hundred writers signed up.”

Adams began musing on the possibility of making a film in Bangladesh. Then, in 2017, while teaching at the Big Sur Writers Workshop, he met North Bay writer Mitali Perkins, author of the young-adult novel “Rickshaw Girl.” Winner of several awards, Perkins’ book has been named by the New York Public Library as one of the best 100 children's books of the past 100 years.

“We acquired the rights and began work on the script,” Adams said. He recruited two Bangladeshi screenwriters, one in Dhaka, the other in Hollywood.

“We totally changed the story,” he explained. “We took a middle-school-level YA story and made it into a universal message regarding achieving your dreams, especially your artistic dreams. The script took us two years to develop because we were working cross-culturally, across time zones and language barriers. But we finally crafted a story that was both realistic and upbeat — which was always our goal.”

Once the script was satisfactory, the director Amitabh made the 26-hour plane trip to California — a trip Adams made seven times during production — and huddled with Adams at Adams’ home in Penngrove for 10 days of script finalization.

“Amitabh has a brilliant eye,” Adams said. “He’s telling the story of a girl who dreams in color in a city of browns and grays.”

The film contrasts the drab palate of Dhaka with radiant bursts of color in clothing and artwork — and especially in Bangladesh’s ubiquitous bicycle-taxi, the rickshaw.

One of Adams’ big challenges as producer was communication, given the 13-hour time difference.

“Their night is our day,” he said. Another challenge was pervasive bureaucracy. For example, it took Adams a year and a half to open a bank account. “But we were lucky with the team. They are wonderful, modern filmmakers, serving a country that might surprise visitors. There is a huge middle class in Bangladesh, with a high level of education. It’s a country of 150 million people, (but it’s) the size of Wisconsin.”

A further challenge Adams faced as a Westerner was a cultural difference in storytelling.

“We like feel-good stories, while they tend to like more serious, even woeful stories,” he said. “We had to find a middle ground. I didn’t want to impose my aesthetic on them. My job was to help them do their story.”

“Rickshaw Girl” has fared well thus far on the film-festival circuit. It was the Audience Favorite in the Family category at last year’s Mill Valley International Film Festival. It has won awards in Chemnitz, Germany, Prescott, Arizona, and several in India. The film has been shown at festivals far and wide, including Vancouver in Canada, Durban in South Africa, Malmo in Sweden, and Osaka in Japan.

Adams’ previous films include the 2006 drama “Supremacy,” which he wrote and co-produced. Based on the true story of the 1995 murder of Deputy Frank V. Trejo of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, “Supremacy” starred Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover.

Adams also co-wrote and produced “Archie’s Final Project” (aka “My Suicide”), starring David Carradine, Mariel Hemingway Joe Montegna and Petaluma actor Gabriel Sunday. Adams has an MA in film studies from Sonoma State University and is a professor of screenwriting at Santa Rosa Junior College. He was recently named a Djerassi Screenwriting Fellowship finalist by the San Francisco Film Society. Kathleen Adams is a psychotherapist in Petaluma.

“Movies are hard to make, and good movies are very hard to make,” Adams said. “I’m proud of this film. It’s a beautiful, universal story.”