Taxi chases and vigilante ‘justice’: Chronicling Petaluma’s days as a sundown town

One Sunday evening in December 1919, two Black men - Arthur Davis and Harry Crosby - entered the Yosemite Soda Fountain Emporium across from the Petaluma railroad yard. Located on the first floor of the Yosemite Hotel — a boarding house for cowhands, hay balers, and railroad workers on the corner of Copeland and East Washington streets — the Emporium was a working man’s soda fountain.

The soda jerk that evening was George Delehanty, an Irish immigrant with a history of assault charges, including a shootout in a Bodega saloon that left two men dead. One of the men was shot five times in the chest. Delehanty’s recent transition from bartending to soda jerking was dictated by the Wartime Prohibition Act, a temporary measure passed by Congress during World War I to conserve grain used in the making of alcohol.

By the time the act was implemented July 1, 1919, the war had ended, the 18th Amendment indefinitely banning the making and sale of alcohol had been ratified, and Prohibition was set to commence on Jan. 17, 1920. Rather than nullify the temporary act, Congress let it stand as a soft launch of banning alcohol.

While most Petaluma saloons were forced to close on July 1, a handful like the Yosemite converted to soda fountains - at least publicly. Privately, many surreptitiously added jackass brandy to the sugary syrup used in making sodas with carbonated water drawn from a spigot, giving birth by necessity to the fizzy cocktail.

But serving booze under the table wasn’t the Yosemite’s only concealed practice. It also had an implicit “whites only” policy, as Crosby and Davis discovered the evening they walked into the soda fountain, when Delehanty grabbed them by their collars and began dragging them to the door.

Davis was relatively new to town, having operated a sidewalk shoeshine stand for three months outside the Ecker Barbershop in the Washington Hotel, which wrapped around either side of the Bank of Sonoma County building on the northwest corner of Main and Washington streets. He boarded at the hotel. Crosby worked as a chauffeur for Dr. Arthur Lumsden, a prominent physician in town. He and his wife Josie, who worked as a domestic for the doctor and his family, lived in the doctor’s household at 301 Sixth Street.

Davis and the Crosbys were among only 13 Black residents in Petaluma at the time, out of a total population of more than 6,000. While the city served during the Civil War as Sonoma County’s abolitionist enclave, with a small but vibrant Black community, by the turn of the century it had become what was known as a “sundown town,” excluding non-whites through some combination of discriminatory local laws, intimidation and violence.

Its racial barriers were maintained institutionally through legal covenants inserted in property deeds banning the sale or rental of homes to “persons of African, Asiatic or Mongolian descent,” as well as more informal means, such as the reception Crosby and Davis received the night they entered the Yosemite.

In Delehanty’s effort to eject them, a scuffle ensued that left Delehanty with a deep, eight-inch wound down his left arm. Crosby and Davis promptly fled the soda fountain, with Davis running up East Washington Street toward the Washington Hotel, and Crosby speeding home in Dr. Lumsden’s sedan. Delehanty was rushed to Hillside Hospital, a repurposed Italianate-style Victorian house at 223 Kentucky St. across from Penry Park, to be stitched up.

Police Chief Marcus Flohr and officer Otto Rudolph arrived at the scene in a cab, as the police force lacked patrol cars then. The two quickly set out after Davis, arresting him in Penry Park across from his hotel.

Charges against Davis and Crosby were dropped a few days later at their arraignment for lack of evidence. Police were unable to locate the knife used in the stabbing, or find anyone in the Yosemite that night willing to testify to having witnessed the incident. As became clear in coming months, when it came to enforcing the town’s racial boundaries, some Petalumans preferred to take a vigilante approach.

Part of that had to do with the high level of national racial tension at the time. The release of “Birth of a Nation,” a 1915 epic silent film glorifying white supremacism, had spawned a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan, which grew to more than 2 million members nationwide. Petaluma’s KKK chapter made its presence known in 1925 with a giant burning cross at a nighttime rally held near the Petaluma Adobe. The event was so large it was visible from the downtown.

The period also saw the beginning of The Great Migration as Black people left the South for urban areas in the North, seeking to escape the violence and oppression of living under Jim Crow. In a number of Northern cities their arrival was met with attacks, violent riots and lynchings in what came to be known as The Red Summer of 1919. The national unrest was relayed to Petaluma that summer by the city’s two newspapers, which depicted America in the midst of a racial war.