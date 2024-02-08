Taylor Swift raises the odds for a wild Superbowl Sunday

A record number of Sonoma County Swifties will be joining a large number of Taylor Swift fans this Sunday, many of them watching the Super Bowl for the first time in their lives ‒ all in hopes of catching a glimpse of the massively popular singer in the stands. Despite a flurry of nutball conspiracies accusing Swift of being a government operative ‒ and the NFL being controlled by secret government agencies ‒ the megastar performer’s ongoing romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce is a big deal with her fans.

Their excitement at the possibility of Swift attending the game has somewhat out-shouted the testosterone-fueled thunder of the weekend’s big face-off between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49s. With Tyler known for attending her boyfriend’s games whenever possible, leading to at least a few shots of her cheering in the crowd during each game, and with it being well-know that she’s got a concert in Japan the night before the Super Bowl, plenty of people are betting on whether or not she’ll make it to the game before kick-off. Others are taking casual bets on how many Super Bowl shots of the superstar we’ll end up with.

In fact, in Las Vegas ‒ where the game will take place ‒ actual high stakes bets are being taken on a variety of Swift related possibilities.

For instance, the going odds that at some point in the game Swift will be shown holding or eating a hot dog are currently 12-1.

Will she be wearing Kansas City colors? How many times will be be shown? Will we see them kiss? And will be even show up, given the 12-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas?

Odds-makers have an opinion on all of it.

Of course, the big one her “shipper” fans are calculating the odds of ‒ that Kelce will propose to Swift just before, during or immediately after the game (possibly on the field) ‒ is currently standing at 6 to 1 that he will. Of course, all of that is with the assumption the Chiefs will win. What we have to wonder is, when the Chiefs actually lose to the 49ers, will Kelce still propose, even then? We think the odds are good he’ll just disappear quietly and wait for better moment.