Testing the spellers of Cinnabar’s ‘Spelling Bee’

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 6, 2022, 9:26PM
Planning to go?

What: ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,’ the award-winning musical from William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin.

Where: Cinnabar Theater, 3333 Petaluma Blvd. North

When: Sept. 9-25, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Cost: $33-$49

Tickets: Online 24 hours a day; Order by phone at (707) 763 8920; visit Box Office Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Information: CinnabarTheater.org.

As anyone who’s ever attempted to spell C-H-I-N-C-H-I-L-L-A in front of their elementary school classmates knows, one sad reality of that unique form of educational torture known as a spelling bee is that the best and brightest aren’t always the ones who win.

The same is true of a certain hilariously entertaining stage show inspired by these gladiatorial displays of preteen alphabetical acumen.

In the Tony Award-winning 2005 musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — running Sept. 9-25 at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater — six oddball word-lovers compete against each other while displaying an uncanny shared ability to spell words like L-U-G-U-B-R-I-O-U-S and Z-O-O-N-O-S-I-S and V-U-L-P-I-N-E and S-Y-Z-Y-G-Y.

Needless to say, things go terribly wrong for at least five of those spellers.

Given the opportunity to interview the cast and director, Zachary Hasbany, of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” before a mid-week rehearsal, it seemed only appropriate that the questions asked of the actors, including those playing the quirky adults organizing the competition, be delivered in the form and style of a spelling bee. Since the show begins with the reading of the rules by vice principal Douglas Panch (played by John Browning, who was unable to participate), the rules for this bee-style interview were gamely read aloud by Karen Miles, who plays Rona Lisa Peretti, Putnam County’s No. 1 Realtor and the enthusiastic moderator of the spelling bee.

“There will be 10 words total in this game, one each for every actor and the director,” read Miles, seated on the set’s bright blue-and-yellow bleachers among the other cast members, who openly admitted their nervousness as the game began. “When it is time for a new word, please feel free to raise your hand when you wish to take your turn. You may ask for a definition or for the word to be used in a sentence, but we never bothered to figure out the origins of these words so please don’t ask about that. Thank you.”

In the show, written by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin, some of the funniest moments come from the definitions and example sentences delivered by vice principal Panch, who gives each speller their words and rings the dreaded bell whenever someone gives an incorrect spelling.

After a quick bout of rock-paper-scissors with Zane Walters (who plays the easily distracted Leaf Coneybear), Krista Joy Serpa (playing Olive Ostrovsky, experiencing her first county-wide spelling bee) became the first of the actors to be given a word.

It was, T-O-U-R-N-A-M-E-N-T.

“Tournament,” repeated Serpa carefully, before correctly spelling the word to the cheers and applause of her cast-mates. Had Serpa asked for a definition, it would have been, “A competition involving three or more participants, such as the World Cup football/soccer tournament, the Olympic Games, the Cricket World Cup, The Quidditch World Cup — and the annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Had she requested that the word be used in a sentence, it would have been, “The candy companies all competed in a tournament to decide which one would get to name their new medieval jousting-themed breath refresher ‘Tourna-Mints.’”

The next word was P-A-N-D-E-M-O-N-I-U-M.

“May I have a definition, please,” asked Walters, taking his turn.

Named for the Greek god Pan, a wild uproar or chaotic situation. Also the capital of Hell in Milton’s Paradise Lost and the title of an uproarious, chaotic song in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

“I didn’t know the Hell part. That’s fascinating,” Walters said before asking, “And may I have the word in a sentence?”

When the large hornets’ nest dropped into the middle of an all-nudist wedding ceremony, pandemonium ensued.

“We’ve only sung that word about a thousand times,” Serpa noted. She added that the cast’s performance of that somewhat unhinged song — in which the spellers dance and sing out their frustration at having to spell difficult words right after another competitor gets something like T-E-L-E-P-H-O-N-E or H-O-S-P-I-T-A-L — is “a wild rumpus. It’s really fun. Thanks to musical director Bill Keck for working us through the harmonies so we can remember how to do them while running all over creation, jumping over things and being lifted in the air.”

“Actually, I think it’s quite Euphonic for being about pandemonium,” said Trevor Hoffman, who plays the sometimes irritable William Barfée, a fierce competitor whose killer spelling technique is called “The Magic Foot.”

“At the end of the song,” said Gabi Chun, who plays the intensely over-achieving Marcy Park, “we’re all ...” She demonstrates being out of breath.

“Though that’s an acting choice, of course,” joked Hoffman. “We’re all in excellent shape.”

After Miles correctly spelled V-O-C-A-B-U-L-A-R-Y, eschewing Barfée’s magic foot technique to instead trace the word in her hand with one finger, Alejandro Eustaquio (playing reigning spelling champ Charlito “Chip” Tolentino) was given the word P-R-E-S-C-R-I-P-T-I-V-I-S-T, defined as believing that there are correct and wrong ways to use language. Following a short moment of genuine tension, Eustaquio carefully and correctly spelled the word.

“Oh my god!” he exclaimed, clearly having surprised himself.

The next word, D-I-R-E-C-T-O-R-I-A-L, was appropriately enough given to director Hasbany. When he asked for the word to be used in a sentence, it came in the form of a question: “Is this your main stage Cinnabar debut as a director?”

“At Cinnabar, this is my directorial debut on the main stage,” he replied before accurately spelling the word. “I’ve directed the teens a whole bunch here, and have directed elsewhere but, yes, on the main stage this is my lucky first time.”

Sooner or later, the words had to start getting harder, and it was Chun who found herself facing off against the word P-R-O-S-C-E-N-I-U-M, defined for this moment as, “A demarcation line separating the audience from the actors, and vice-versa, though in this case certain members of the audience can sign up to cross the proscenium and take part in the Spelling Bee itself.”

“May I have it in a sentence?“ Chun asked.

While some stage performers enjoy thrusts and rounds, many prefer a good old-fashioned proscenium.

“Oh no,” she said, “I’m so sorry to Marcy Park! She’s going to look down on me.”

Despite a valiant effort, Chun eventually dropped the silent S, and the dreaded bell was heard for the first time. In keeping with the structure of the show, her cast sang “Goodbye! Goodbye!” and presented her with a juice box. The next word, S-I-T-Z-P-R-O-B-E, meaning a first rehearsal between the cast of a musical and the orchestra, was spelled correctly and joyously by the entire cast in unison. The eighth word, given to Tina Traboulsi (who plays the youngest speller of the bunch, the intricately named Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre) was a rare proper noun.

S-C-H-W-A-R-T-Z-A-N-D-G-R-U-B-E-N-I-E-R-R-E.

For a moment, it looked like Traboulsi was going to get it right, but at the very end dropped the double-R and was serenaded with the sound of the bell. The timing could not have been better though. At that moment, actor Sam Minnifield, who plays Mitch Mahoney, the spelling bee’s community service “comfort counselor,” suddenly appeared and rewarded Traboulsi with a distress-relieving hug — and a juice box, of course.

The ninth word went to Hoffman. It was N-O-S-T-R-I-L, defined as one of the two possible holes in your nose through which you breathe, if you are lucky. When Hoffman asked for the word to be used in a sentence, he was asked to provide the sentence himself, promptly reciting one of William Barfée’s most famous and memorable lines.

“All my life,” he recited, dramatically, “I’ve only ever been able to breathe through one nostril — and today is no exception.”

The final word was M-I-S-S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G, which the cast unanimously elected Minnifield to take on. When the definition was given as, in incorrect spelling of a word, which in ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ is a one-way ticket to a chat with the comfort counselor and a nice juice box, Minnifield exclaimed, “Wow, this is very serendipitous!”

“Spell serendipitous!” Walters said.

Instead, Minnifield instantly rattled off the correct spelling of M-I-S-S-P-E-L-L-I-N-G to a round of cheers from around the room.

As the cast prepared to segue into an actual rehearsal, a few of them offered some thoughts on what they love most about being part of this show.

“It’s silly, and it’s fun,” Walters said, “and every once in a while, it’ll switch gears, and there’s some really meaningful, touching stuff in it.”

“Yes, come prepared to laugh, but don’t be surprised if you cry,” Serpa added.

“And if you just want to resolve any lingering issues from your middle school, pubescent period,” Miles said, “come see ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.’”

