Testing the spellers of Cinnabar’s ‘Spelling Bee’

As anyone who’s ever attempted to spell C-H-I-N-C-H-I-L-L-A in front of their elementary school classmates knows, one sad reality of that unique form of educational torture known as a spelling bee is that the best and brightest aren’t always the ones who win.

The same is true of a certain hilariously entertaining stage show inspired by these gladiatorial displays of preteen alphabetical acumen.

In the Tony Award-winning 2005 musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — running Sept. 9-25 at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater — six oddball word-lovers compete against each other while displaying an uncanny shared ability to spell words like L-U-G-U-B-R-I-O-U-S and Z-O-O-N-O-S-I-S and V-U-L-P-I-N-E and S-Y-Z-Y-G-Y.

Needless to say, things go terribly wrong for at least five of those spellers.

Given the opportunity to interview the cast and director, Zachary Hasbany, of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” before a mid-week rehearsal, it seemed only appropriate that the questions asked of the actors, including those playing the quirky adults organizing the competition, be delivered in the form and style of a spelling bee. Since the show begins with the reading of the rules by vice principal Douglas Panch (played by John Browning, who was unable to participate), the rules for this bee-style interview were gamely read aloud by Karen Miles, who plays Rona Lisa Peretti, Putnam County’s No. 1 Realtor and the enthusiastic moderator of the spelling bee.

“There will be 10 words total in this game, one each for every actor and the director,” read Miles, seated on the set’s bright blue-and-yellow bleachers among the other cast members, who openly admitted their nervousness as the game began. “When it is time for a new word, please feel free to raise your hand when you wish to take your turn. You may ask for a definition or for the word to be used in a sentence, but we never bothered to figure out the origins of these words so please don’t ask about that. Thank you.”

In the show, written by William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin, some of the funniest moments come from the definitions and example sentences delivered by vice principal Panch, who gives each speller their words and rings the dreaded bell whenever someone gives an incorrect spelling.

After a quick bout of rock-paper-scissors with Zane Walters (who plays the easily distracted Leaf Coneybear), Krista Joy Serpa (playing Olive Ostrovsky, experiencing her first county-wide spelling bee) became the first of the actors to be given a word.

It was, T-O-U-R-N-A-M-E-N-T.

“Tournament,” repeated Serpa carefully, before correctly spelling the word to the cheers and applause of her cast-mates. Had Serpa asked for a definition, it would have been, “A competition involving three or more participants, such as the World Cup football/soccer tournament, the Olympic Games, the Cricket World Cup, The Quidditch World Cup — and the annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Had she requested that the word be used in a sentence, it would have been, “The candy companies all competed in a tournament to decide which one would get to name their new medieval jousting-themed breath refresher ‘Tourna-Mints.’”

The next word was P-A-N-D-E-M-O-N-I-U-M.

“May I have a definition, please,” asked Walters, taking his turn.

Named for the Greek god Pan, a wild uproar or chaotic situation. Also the capital of Hell in Milton’s Paradise Lost and the title of an uproarious, chaotic song in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

“I didn’t know the Hell part. That’s fascinating,” Walters said before asking, “And may I have the word in a sentence?”

When the large hornets’ nest dropped into the middle of an all-nudist wedding ceremony, pandemonium ensued.

“We’ve only sung that word about a thousand times,” Serpa noted. She added that the cast’s performance of that somewhat unhinged song — in which the spellers dance and sing out their frustration at having to spell difficult words right after another competitor gets something like T-E-L-E-P-H-O-N-E or H-O-S-P-I-T-A-L — is “a wild rumpus. It’s really fun. Thanks to musical director Bill Keck for working us through the harmonies so we can remember how to do them while running all over creation, jumping over things and being lifted in the air.”

“Actually, I think it’s quite Euphonic for being about pandemonium,” said Trevor Hoffman, who plays the sometimes irritable William Barfée, a fierce competitor whose killer spelling technique is called “The Magic Foot.”

“At the end of the song,” said Gabi Chun, who plays the intensely over-achieving Marcy Park, “we’re all ...” She demonstrates being out of breath.