Thanksgiving release for new book by late Penngrove historian

With the assistance of some friends and local writers, the new book “Looking Back on Penngrove: Brief Histories,” by Jack WIthington, is expected to hit the stores sometime on Thanksgiving, just two weeks after the local historian and author passed away, on Nov. 11, at the age of 83, following a sudden downturn in his health.

“In the weeks prior to his passing, I had been working with Jack on compiling a collection of his short history stories about Penngrove into a book,” said historian-writer and sometime Argus-Courier contributor John Patrick Sheehy, who was hoping the first proof copy would arrive in time for Withington to see it.

“It arrived the day after he died,” Sheehy acknowledged.

Withington was the author of “Historical Buildings of Sonoma County: A Pictorial Story of Yesterday’s Rural Structures” and the novel, “Ben Redacted.” In a 2017 “Toolin’ Around town” column by the Argus-Courier’s Harlan Osborn, the columnist wrote of Withington, “Attempting to keep history alive and relevant by elaborating on them is one of Withington’s foremost intentions.”

In that same column, Withington said, ““I love telling the stories that weren’t in the news, or were quickly forgotten, local stories that weren’t being told.”

“Looking Back at Penngrove” should be available soon for purchase at local bookstores or online.