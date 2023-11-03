The 2006 Petaluma Flood and the Rex Ace Fire

Just 17 years ago, the world watched as North Korea conducted its first nuclear test, Iran produced its first uranium, Russia halted all natural gas supplies to Ukraine, NASA sent a satellite to orbit Planet Neptune and, in California, Arnold Schwarzenegger was running for reelection as Governor.

Our county went 48% for Arnold.

On New Year's day of that year, we were suffering a terrible flood after an unbelievable 4.53 inches of rain fell in just two days. Local damage was estimated at $56 million dollars and the county was declared a disaster area by FEMA. Our main impacted areas were Stony Point Road, Industrial Avenue, Petaluma Boulevard North, the Premium Outlets and Petaluma Plaza Shopping Center ‒ plus four of our mobile home parks.

Leland Fishman, of Fishman Supply on Industrial Avenue, said he had to walk through waist-high water to reach his building. The Petaluma Auto Plaza lost over 180 cars, and both Petaluma Junior High Schools were flooded out. More rain had fallen in 24 hours than in the major floods of 1986, 1995 and 1998.

It was an uncomfortable intro into something we had started calling “climate change.”

Petaluma Fire Chief Chris Albertson said, “It was just an amazing amount of water over a very short time,” as he noted the “piling of junk and debris in our creeks.” The flooding had been so bad that even five months later, Petaluma Yacht Club Commodore Tom Corbett announced that club members were kept busy placing buoys and markers all around the turning basin to designate shallow mud bars, still there from the New Years flood.

As if Petaluma hadn’t suffered enough, in the summer of that same year there was a disastrous fire that thoroughly wiped out our good old Rex-Ace Hardware Store on B Street. It happened on June 24, after which the Argus sadly proclaimed, “A piece of the heart and soul of downtown Petaluma is now history. It was part of what made Petaluma special.”

Rex-Ace had first been opened by Ernest Hobbie in 1907 as a store “built on knowledgeable customer service and a stock tailored to local needs.” It passed to his son George in 1930 and then, as John Sheehy noted in his fine book ‘A River Winding Home,’ “Many ranchers went bankrupt in the depression.” So did many shops, until the onset of WWII spiked our town’s business once again.

In 1942, Rex-Ace ‒ then on Main Street ‒ also burned to the ground, along with The Schindler Bakery. Then owner George Hobbie, trapped and injured with third degree burns, later sold Rex, in 1964, to the Tomasini family.

After the 2006 fire, Jeff Tomasini, who had bought in from his Dad in 1984, promised to rebuild, saying, “Our 13 employees are like family, and they’ll be back.”

And, they were. But, that rebuilding process on the B Street site took 13 months to complete.

A story ‒ floating about our town then ‒ was that the 2006 Rex-Ace fire had been started by a bear. Although that was an interesting rumor, it was not quite true. The fire had actually been started by an electrical fault in the display of Rex, aka “The Wonder Bear,” a taxidermy Polar Bear in the Rex Hardware front window.

Significantly, that fire started a major debate on the effectiveness of our community’s regulations for fire protection. One new ordinance after that was the requirement of sprinkler systems throughout our historic downtown. Interestingly, Jeff Tomasini had promised in 2006, “The bear will be back,” and it was, once again inside the window of our friendly local landmark.

Skip Sommer’s “Petaluma Past” runs the first Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier. Sommer is an honorary lifetime member of the Petaluma Historical Museum and Heritage Homes, and the 1987 Petaluma Good Egg. You can reach him at skipsommer31@gmail.com.