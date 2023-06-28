The 2023 Sonoma-Marin Fair in photos

A certain animated rat once said, “The fair is a veritable smorgasbord,” and he was definitely not wrong. Of course, that was long before you could find fried Oreos, cotton candy flowers and chocolate covered strawberries, marshmallows or Belgian waffles on sticks, which was definitely the case at this year’s Sonoma-Marin Fair, which ran from Wednesday to Sunday.

Those who arrived unhungry did not remain so long.

For around 10 hours a day, visitors ate, threw balls and darts and rings at targets and balloons and bottles, ate a little more, rode the Ferris wheel and the roller coasters, watched shows, observed livestock auctions, and then ate some more. The lines were especially long at the vendors selling hot dogs, cold beer and giant turkey legs, and also at two separate booths hawking aromatically-contagious funnel cakes – rumored to be the oldest type of fried food in Northern America, brought here by the Pennsylvania Dutch in the 1700s).

The Ferris Wheel, by the way, was invented for the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, Illinois. It was created by George Washington Gale Ferris, who was charged with building something to make people forget about the Eiffel Tower, which captured people’s imagination at the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris. Standing over 1,000 feet tall, that first Ferris wheel carried up to 2,160 people in 36 train-style passenger cars, each with its own bar, and swiveling chairs so folks could thoroughly enjoy the panoramic views.

Suffice it to say, the Sonoma-Marin Fair’s “Vista Wheel,” owned and operated by Midway of Fun, was decidedly shorter than Mr. Ferris’ original.

But it provided spectacular views, all the same.

There was always something happening in the form of fair-style entertainment, from balloon-twisting clowns and eagerly raucous rock bands to the trance-inducing theatrics of stage hypnotist Michael Mesmer (probably not his real name), who made random volunteers feel very, very relaxed before turning them into the John Williams Orchestra playing the soundtrack of Star Wars. Elsewhere, visitors could watch leaping dogs catching high-flung Frisbees courtesy of the K9 Kings High Flying Dog Show, or pet adorable round rays, or feed hungry butterflies.

The first stage hypnotists, by the way, began touring with fairs and carnivals in the early 1800s. One of the first was Swiss “mesmerist” Charles Lafontaine, who described his act as a demonstration of “electro-biology.”

Friday night’s big early attraction was the annual World’s Ugly Dog contest, which saw huge crowds gather to watch a a 7-year-old Chinese Crested named Scooter win the top prize. Also drawing respectable numbers this year were country western singer-actor Randy Houser on Friday night and singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw on Saturday.

But why waste more words on describing what can best be expressed through pictures? Here are some photographs of what visitors to this year’s fair were able to experience during this year’s smorgasbord of glittering, dazzling, mooing, shouting, noisy, delightful and deliciously aromatic pleasures.