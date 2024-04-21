The 2024 Butter and Egg Days Parade is now history.

The whole point of participating in a parade (unless you are a politician in a convertible or the crew cleaning up after horses and other animals) is to have fun, to share some community spirit, and to have a great excuse to go a little wild and crazy in public.

It’s not ‒ repeat: not ‒ to win trophies and ribbons.

But who doesn’t love trophies and ribbons anyway?

Every year, the organizers of Petaluma’s annual Butter and Egg Days parade convenes a panel of judges to prop themselves atop a flattop truck in front of the Mystic Theatre, intently study what’s passing before them, and then choose winners in various categories.

Here are this year’s winners, announced in a brief ceremony at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum about one hour after the parade concluded.

Rosie Original Chicken took this year’s Sweepstakes Award, given for outstanding use of the parade theme, which this year was “Greener Pastures: Sustaining Petaluma’s Future.” That message was proudly proclaimed on the Rosie float, heavily decked out in green surrounded by ecology-forward images and slogans.

The Helen Putnam Award, given out for the most entertaining entree, with emphasis on clever use of historical themes, went to the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, with a float populated by the Petalumans of Yesteryear, dressed as real-life figures from Petaluma’s past.

The Judges Special Award, awarded to the entrant with the most entertaining and unique presentation, went to Arts Alive. A monthly celebration of the arts and artists, Arts Alive take place on the third Thursday of every month, and appearing the parade to promote it were several regular participants, including Life on Earth Art, the Unicorn Blessing Brigade and Alchemia. Their exubrant procession was enormous, festooned with colorful costumes, towering walking puppets, and dozens of smiling and waving artists.

The Golden Hammer award, presented to the parade participant featuring the best locally built elements, went to Petaluma City Schools, whose entry prominently showcased invention by its robotics program. Parade watchers thrilled to the sight of robotic chickens and other spinning, whirring, dancing and prancing creations.

Here is the list of all other categories and their winners.

High school bands - First place: Casa Grande High; Second place: Petaluma High School.

Junior High School bands - First place: Kenilworth Junior High; Second place: Petaluma Jr. High School.

Electric vehicle - First place: The City of Petaluma; Second place: Cool Petaluma

Performing groups - First place: Ballet Folklorico Netzahualcoy; Second place: Schagers ATA Martial Arts.

Bands on floats - First place: The Petaluma Hillbillies; Second place: Steve the Wine Guy.

Fire engine - First place: Petaluma Fire Department; Second place: Gold Ridge Fire Department.

Best float (non-commercial) - First place: Flat Broke Farm; Second place: Petaluma Garden Club.

Best float (commercial) - Heritage Salvage (featuring The Highway Poets); Second place: Clover Sonoma.

Antique & Classic Car - First place: Strauss Dairy; Second place: Ungarro & Sons.

Antique vehicle (Non Commercial) - First place: Petaluma Historical Museum & Library; Second place: The Good Egg.

Motorized Vehicles - First place: Heritage Salvage; Second place: Lagunitas Brewing.

Equestrian - First place: Queens Lane; Second place: Petaluma Riding & Driving.

Equestrian Clean-up Crew - Petaluma Riding & Driving.

Veterans Group - First place: Marine Corp League; Second place: California Friends of Veterans

Marching/Walking Group (commercial) - First place: Strides; Second place: Petaluma Good Egg.

Marching/Walking Group (Non-commercial) - First place: City of Petaluma; Second place: Unitarian Universalists.