‘The Batman’ is a superior comic adaptation

I don’t want to oversell it, but “The Batman” might be my favorite Bat-flick.

Batman’s dark, brooding, angsty almost-antihero has felt somewhat out of place in a superhero landscape dominated by bright Marvel blockbusters. There are so many things to say about Warner Bros. various attempts to recreate the juggernaut that is the MCU. I feel like one of the things that works so well in “The Batman,” playing only in theaters where it proved to be very popular last weekend, is that it isn’t trying to sell Batman as a glossy superhero, or slap glamour onto his violence and retribution. Instead, Bruce Wayne is a wounded, stunted young man whose quest for vengeance has cost him a price he doesn’t even realize he has the option not to pay.

That’s not to say the fights and car chases aren’t fun.

They are well-filmed, and well-choreographed. They really are. Matt Reeve’s direction is stylish and engaging, and the cinematography is great. “The Batman” has a timeless quality, featuring shady noir alleys, a downtown populated by digital billboards, and some truly Gothic ambiance, complete with a Batcave fitted out with vaulted ceilings and bats chasing each other and a Wayne Manor cramped with antiques, dripping with the ghosts of dead family.

This Batman goes back to the character’s original comic-book detective roots, and there’s as much mystery involved in the film as there is punching. (Well, maybe.) It’s a good mystery too, with some clever misdirection and plenty of room to breathe.

I loved seeing Batman work alongside Jim Gordon (an excellent Jeffrey Wright), go up against Penguin (a scene-stealing, unrecognizable Colin Farrell) and team up with Selina Kyle (the dynamic, wry Zoe Kravitz) as very different, very believable Catwoman (though that name is never used).

Robert Pattinson, the Batman himself, is absolutely great, both in the physicality he brings to the role and in his haunted, introspective, awkward moments.

Okay. Since I’ve definitely oversold it, I’ll say there was one loose end that I felt was left swinging, a moment that should have closed out an arc and instead left me a little unfulfilled.

See, I said something bad about this movie. I’m totally objective.

Go see “The Batman.”

