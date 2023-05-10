The birth of Petaluma’s ‘River City revival’

How local history fans helped stage a comeback of the Petaluma River in 1975.|
JOHN PATRICK SHEEHY
May 10, 2023, 11:00AM

Petaluma celebrates National Historic Preservation Month

Here are some of the events happening in May as part of National Historic Preservation Month.

Heritage Homes Tour: The annual Spring Heritage Homes Tour takes place on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m., visiting three gorgeously restored historic mansions in downtown Petaluma. $25 for adults and children over 12. (Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.) Tickets for this and the following two tours tours are available in advance through the museum website at PetalumaMuseum.com.

Petaluma Historic Downtown Churches - A Guided Tour: Another guided tour, this one of downtown churches, will happen on Sunday, May 21 from 2-4 p.m., featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear. $15.00 (Students and Children under 18 are free).

A District Guided Tour: A third guided tour, this time of Petaluma’s historic A Street District, will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 1-3 p.m. $15.

Living History DAY at the Adobe: And what would a History Month be without a “living history” event? On Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park is hosting a big Living History Day, including guided tours of the historic site.

Weekly Walking tours with Petalumans of Yesteryear: It’s back. Every year between May 6 and October 28, the Petalumans of Yesteryear - trained docents dressed in historical attire, many portraying real-life figures from Petaluma history - will lead a 90-minute walking tour of downtown Petaluma. Come tour historic downtown Petaluma, guided by a docent in period attire! Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please meet on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. $10 (Students and Children under 18 Free) Please register for ticket at PetalumaMuseum.com.

When it came to business opportunities, Skip Sommer was superstitious. If a new venture didn’t include the number six, he approached it warily. If it referenced both six and an eagle, he doubled down.

On May 11, 1975, Sommer drove his tan diesel Cadillac — license plate “Eagle 66” — into downtown Petaluma and pulled up beside the dilapidated Golden Eagle Mill at 6 Petaluma Boulevard North.

Bingo!

Up the street, Petaluma’s statuesque mayor, Helen Putnam, was leading a group of 200 preservationists on a tour of the city’s historic downtown. As the group emerged from the new Lan Mart gallery of shops — Petaluma’s first adaptive reuse of a historical structure — Putnam steered them across the street to the Golden Eagle Mill.

There, to the fanfare of popping champagne corks, she introduced Sommer, who emerged from a curtain of dusty cobwebs to announce his plan to save the river city.

“In the old days,” he told the crowd, “schooners would tie up to the docks of this mill to pick up feed for the horses of San Francisco. Soon, it will be yachts tying up here to visit the new Great Petaluma Mill.”

He proceeded to unveil his vision — transforming the old granary into a Victorian-themed arcade of specialty shops patterned after San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square. As crazy as it might have sounded, Putnam let it be known that Sommer’s scheme had her full support.

The stakes were simply too high to fail.

Sprawling housing developments were overwhelming Petaluma’s infrastructure. The city’s attempt to pump the brakes — capping new housing units at 500 per year and imposing a greenbelt around the city — was met with a lawsuit from developers. After losing the first round in court, the city was granted an appeals hearing. Optimistic about a favorable outcome, Putnam unleashed her side maneuver — revitalizing the downtown area.

“The type of growth I’m interested in,” she declared, “is growth that retains Petaluma’s rank as a first-class city, not as a bedroom community.”

For Putnam, that meant staging a comeback of the Petaluma River.

For more than a century, the river served as the lifeblood of the city, its downtown banks dotted with grain mills and warehouses. Following World War II, the rise of large factory farms in Central California and elsewhere decimated the local poultry and dairy industries, leading to a sharp decline in commercial river traffic. Then came the opening of the freeway in 1956, placing Petaluma within easy commuting distance of San Francisco.

Tract homes quickly sprang up across the flats east of town, accompanied by shopping centers, restaurants and motels, all draining foot traffic from the downtown. No longer able to command premium rents, commercial landlords let their timeworn buildings slowly deteriorate, leaving the town pockmarked with boarded-up eyesores.

In the mid-’60s, the city began tagging old buildings as safety hazards. In most cases, demolishing them was cheaper than bringing them up to code for earthquake and fire risks. That opened the door to urban renewal, the federally funded movement sweeping America.

The wrecking ball began swinging in 1965, its first victim the original Golden Eagle Mill built in 1888 along the east side of the Turning Basin. Before the mill’s destruction, Golden Eagle moved its operations into the former G.P. McNear Feed Mill at Petaluma Boulevard and B Street, which it purchased in 1958.

Once the mill was razed, Novato developer Walter Kieckhefer began planning construction of the Golden Eagle Shopping Center (today’s River Plaza Shopping Center) in its place.

Putnam, first elected mayor in 1965, supported urban renewal, overseeing the expansion of Washington Street — the sole traffic artery to the burgeoning east side — into a four-lane thoroughfare. That began with the demolition of three blocks of historic buildings at the intersection of Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard.

In the late '60s, she backed the Core Plan, a federally funded redesign of the downtown that called for converting Kentucky Street between Western Avenue and Washington Street into a closed-off mall, and demolishing all the buildings along the east side of Petaluma Boulevard from D to Oak streets to install a six-lane thoroughfare along the river.

Two months before the Core Plan was put before voters, Petaluma’s urban renewal bulldozer hit a speed bump. The Healey Mansion, a stately Queen Anne Victorian at the corner of Washington and Keokuk streets — utilized for half a century as a funeral parlor — was torn down for a new gas station.

Its leveling became the rallying cry of a local historic preservation movement.

In June, voters rejected the Core Plan bond issue while reelecting Putnam to a second mayoral term by a slim margin. Deftly, she pivoted her downtown stance afterward from destruction to restoration, and began chasing federal tax credits for adaptive reuse — retrofitting old buildings for new uses.

In San Francisco, the trend had begun in 1964 with the transformation of Ghirardelli Chocolate Factory into a historically-themed center of shops and eateries. Two years later, Congress passed the National Historic Preservation Act, giving communities some means of protecting their historic fabrics from the slash-and-burn of urban renewal. Grants and tax credits followed.

Petaluma’s first attempts at adaptive reuse began in 1972. Developer Kieckhefer set out to convert the National Ice and Cold Storage Building — built in 1908 at the corner of East Washington and Lakeville streets — into a Peatluma-style Ghirardelli Square. Once he saw the price tag for seismic upgrading, however, he changed his mind, and instead tore the building down to erect the Lakeville Shopping Center in its place.

That same year, Victor and Marisa DeCarli recombined the two Gross Buildings, extending from Petaluma Boulevard to Kentucky Street, to create the Lan Mart Center of boutique shops. Their initiative inspired Putnam to marshal a crusade to revive Petaluma’s historic downtown waterfront, using the old Golden Eagle Mill as her cornerstone.

What she needed was someone to lead the charge, not just a developer, but a charismatic ringmaster in the mold of Bert Kerrigan. Hired as a front man for the Chamber of Commerce in 1918, Kerrigan had unleashed upon the town an energetic, three-ring-circus atmosphere boosting Petaluma’s prosperity and fame as the “Egg Basket of the World.”

For help, Putnam reached out to an old friend, Bill Murray, chairman of the Bank of Marin, who had started his banking career in Petaluma during the 1950s. He had just the man for the job — Ralph “Skip” Sommer, a former stage actor and IBM salesman turned theme developer. Growing up in Michigan, Sommer spent his summers driving horse-drawn carriages of tourists around Mackinac Island, a Victorian-era resort that still bans automobiles.

He understood history as an economic engine.

Murray, whose bank had financed two of Sommer’s conversions of historic buildings into shops and restaurants in Marin, drove him up to Petaluma for his first visit. Lured by federal tax credits and Murray’s financial backing, Sommer jumped at the opportunity. With Putnam’s assistance, the proposal was fast-tracked through the city planning commission, bypassing the need for an environment impact report.

Then came the deal killer — $275,000 for seismic upgrading ($1.4 million in today’s currency). Sommer blinked, until Murray told him the bank would finance it.

Sommer staged the grand opening of the Great Petaluma Mill in October 1976 with the razzle dazzle of Harold Hill in “The Music Man.” Soon, he was piloting his yacht, The Great Eagle II, up the Petaluma River to proclaim the Turning Basin the new port of call for recreational boating.

The press ate it up, dubbing him the “new business czar of the downtown waterfront area.”

That same year, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand the ruling of a lower appeals court which had granted Petaluma the right to preserve the city’s character and open spaces “by growing at an orderly and deliberate pace.” Putnam’s two pronged approach — sustainable growth paired with a revitalized downtown — had worked.

In the first year of the Great Petaluma Mill’s operation, downtown sales taxes increased by 30% thanks to increased foot traffic. A restoration fever soon overtook the downtown with developers of adaptive reuse flocking to town.

But Putnam wasn’t finished.

She wanted to anchor the new recreational Turning Basin with the warmth of Victorian homes.

In 1976, the Wendy’s hamburger chain purchased the Burns-Farrell house at East Washington and Wilson streets with plans to demolish it for a burger joint. Putnam negotiated a deal to have Sommer buy the house for $1, and then move it to an empty lot on the Turning Basin, where he converted it into a restaurant called the Farrell House (today’s River House).

The next year, she did the same with the Pometta House, a Victorian on Petaluma Boulevard South between C and D streets, slated for destruction for a new bank parking lot. Sommer moved it to 1 C Street, beside today’s Petaluma’s Yacht Club, converting it into an office building.

In 1979, Sommer sold the Great Petaluma Mill in order to help fund his next adaptive reuse performance out on the coast and his producer, Mayor Putnam, began her newly elected term as a Sonoma County supervisor.

Petaluma would never be the same.

John Patrick Sheehy is a history detective who digs beneath the legends, folklore, and myths to learn what’s either been hidden from the common narrative or else lost to time. He is the co-creator, along with photographer Scott Hess, of “On a River Winding Home: Stories and Visions of the Petaluma Watershed.” Find out more at PetalumaHistorian.com.

