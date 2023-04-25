The Heartfelt Help Foundation will hold their annual Block Party fundraiser on Sunday, April 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Block. We attended last year’s event and it was great, with food and live music, and plenty of silent auction items. This year’s event is even larger, with food trucks, beer and wine, and live music by Spike Sikes and His Awesome Hotcakes.

But as you all know, for me, it’s all about the food. Tacos Don Pepe will be serving those incredible tacos, which I’ve been raving about quite a bit lately. Additionally, Chad’s Soup Shack, a regular at local farmers markets, will be serving Dungeness Crab Sandwiches, Lobster Chowdaaah Bread Bowls, Tomato Gazpacho, Teriyaki Chicken Salads, Roasted Mushroom Salads and Butterfly Lemonade and Salted Caramel Cheesecake.

For some added sweets, Crumbl Cookie’s offerings will be available, as well as cake by the slice from a three-tier cake provided by Custom Cakes by Maneesha. (Rumor has it she is making the top tier lemon with lemon curd filling, middle tier chocolate with mocha frosting, and the bottom tier vanilla cake with strawberry frosting.) Petaluma Floral is donating the décor.

There are also some silent auction food items that caught my attention. We bid on (and won) several last year, but Heartfelt founder Denise Redeker has outdone herself this year.

Starting off with a biggie, Preferred Sonoma Caterers has donated cocktail party food for 12 (a Bounty Tray plus three-tray service of hors d’oeuvres). There are also gift cards from the Shuckery, Easy Rider, Once Upon a Slush, Lombardi’s, Alec’s Ice Cream, Luma Bar, Crumbl Cookies, Stellina Pronto, and free tastings certificates from Griffo and Barber Cellars and Barbar Lee Spirits. There is even a whole lamb (ready in July and processed to your specification) being donated by Mary Sanchez at Sanchez Ranch.

And that is just the Petaluma items. There are tons of food and drink items from around the rest of Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties, as well as certificates for elite area hotels, lessons in baking, coastal foraging, horse riding, whale watching, a Petaluma River cruise, kayaking, photo booths, escape rooms, rock climbing, camping, salon services and more. Special thanks must go out to all the local vendors donating to this great cause.

According to Heartfelt, “100% of proceeds for this event will help financially challenged heart transplant patients in Northern California financially qualify for life-saving surgery and pay for medically required expenses not covered by their insurance. Heartfelt Help Foundation helps transplant patients recover from life-saving surgery in clean, safe, individualized, near-hospital housing as their doctors require but they can’t afford on their own.”

An article I wrote last year covered Heartfelt Help Foundation’s first fundraiser, where we learned that “Denise Redeker received a heart transplant in 2018 but had no idea of the financial strains that post recovery would bring. Transplant patients are required to stay within minutes of their surgical hospital in order to be available for post-surgery care. Health insurance provides minimal relief but a $100 a day housing stipend does not come close to covering housing costs in the areas where these transplant hospitals are located, places such as Stanford, Los Angeles and San Diego.

“After learning of another patient whose life-saving transplant was being delayed due to lack of post-care housing funds, Denise and Jim Redeker stepped in and held a backyard fundraiser. They raised enough to not only help that patient but another, and that is when the idea struck them to start Heartfelt Help Foundation.”

For more on the organization, email 1heartfelthelp@gmail.com.

Email houston@avantlard.com with questions or comments.