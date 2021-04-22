The Buzz

Julia Butterfly Hill to MC mural unveiling at Earth Day event in Petaluma: Heritage Salvage, the riverside Petaluma lumber yard (and treasure-hunter’s paradise) will be hosting an intimate Earth Day event at noon on Thursday, April 22. The event will feature the grand unveiling of a new mural titled “Harmony in Transformation,” by acclaimed artists Amandalynn and Lady Mags. The mural was painted over the last four days by the duo, whose work combines classic illustration style with large-scale graffiti art. Heritage owner Michael Bug Deakin invited Amandalynn and Lady Mags to transform two “funky old buildings” on the grounds, and that completed work of art will be given a grand introduction at the event. The mural is adapted from a smaller piece commissioned by the Petaluma Arts Center (which will also be unveiled on Earth Day), reimagined to fit the buildings, with an additional portion designed by Amandalynn. Also planned are an inspirational talk by Trathen Heckman of Daily Acts, and live music by singer-songwriter Sebastian Saint James, who will be unveiling a work of art of his own (keep reading). Acting as Master of Ceremonies will be activist-author Julia Butterfly Hill. No food or drink will be available on the premises, but Deakin invites visitors to feel free to bring along a lunch to enjoy the festivities.

Musician’s new redwood guitar built out of lumber from a historic bridge: Last week, Petaluma singer-songwriter Sebastian Saint James posted an eye-catching Facebook photo, posing happily with his new best friend, “Bonnie.” Inspired by Bonnie Parker of “Bonnie and Clyde” fame, it’s the Depression-era name Saint James has officially given his brand new electric guitar, built by Petaluma’s Barry Grzebik from the old growth redwood remains of a Humboldt County structure once known as Smuggler’s Bridge. Calling the instrument his “one-of-a kind, super custom guitar, built to my dream specs,” Saint James explained that the historic bridge — which had been standing for around 100 years — was recently rebuilt, its lumber reclaimed by Michael Bug Deakin and his team from Petaluma’s Heritage Salvage. “This thing has some serious soul in it and I’m not sure I’ll be able to put her down,“ proclaimed Saint James. Reached on the phone, he explained that work on the guitar began about four months ago, making the instrument one of several that Grzebik is making from the pieces he picked up at Heritage. “It sounds amazing. The physical sound that older guitars make is so good because the wood ages and matures,“ he continued. “Since this wood is from a bridge that existed Prohibition days, the guitar is both old and brand new at the same time. And it looks awesome, too. It’s like no guitar I ever played.” As mentioned in the previous item, Saint James will be performing with Bonnie at the noontime Earth Day celebration at Heritage Salvage.

Musician Chris Samson to debut new Petaluma-themed album on KPCA: This should be fun. The featured guest on this week’s “Local Arts and Music Roundup,” Thom Butler’s weekly radio show on KPCA-FM (Petaluma Community Access), will be Chris Samson, a Petaluma musician and former editor of the Argus-Courier. Scheduled to air Friday, April 23 at 2 p.m., the interview will focus on Samson’s new CD of original songs, “Another Day in Petaluma.” The homegrown compilation of songs is a follow-up to Samson’s 2008 CD “In My Own Time.” Tunes from both CDs will be played during the hour-long show, which you can find at 103.3 FM or online at Petalumacommunityaccess.org/kpca. The program will be repeated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, and will then be archived at LocalArtsandMusic.net.

