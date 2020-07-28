The Buzz

Romantic comedy, ’A California Christmas,’ now filming in Petaluma under strict COVID guidelines: Ali Afshar - the Petaluma raised actor, racecar driver and movie-maker - has produced over a dozen films in and around Petaluma over the last several years. He’s accustomed to working on tight schedules and challenging budgets, but it’s fair to say he’s never made a movie under conditions quite like this. Currently at work on “A California Christmas,” Afshar’s ESX Productions has become one of the first film companies in the state to attempt making a movie under a raft of strict new coronavirus restrictions. It helps that Afshar has turned his own Petaluma family home into a movie set, and that the two leads, Josh Swickard (“General Hospital”) and Lorynn York Swickard (“Dear White People”), are already in each other’s household bubble. They are, after all, married, having met and fallen in love while filming another Petaluma-based Afshar film, “Roped,” currently available on Netflix. So unlike certain productions where kissing and touching have to be faked through clever camera angles, Petalumans will soon be able to claim that our town hosted one of the first films of the COVID-era where the intimate stuff was 100% real. York, by the way, also wrote the film, and is serving as a producer. Described on IMDB as a made-for-television movie, "A California Christmas“ - evidently about two people getting romantic at Christmastime ... in California - is aiming for a December release, assuming everyone stays healthy long enough to wrap the film.

A drive-thru taste of the fair - As more and more annual events are postponed, canceled and removed from our local calendars, some enterprising participants continue to stay the course, devising clever ways to keep specific aspects of our beloved seasonal activities alive. Though we missed the fair this year - the animals, the rides, the music and those microphoned folks demonstrating cool-but-unnecessary kitchen gadgets - some of us were mostly disappointed to miss out on the deliciously deep-fried foods that one generally only gets a whiff of at a county fair.

“The smell of the midway is part of the fair experience,” says Allison Keaney, CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair, adding, “It transports guests to good times past and lets them know they left a bit of the regular world outside the gates. It’s the smell of fun!”

While some of the fair’s regular events took place online last month, Keaney recognizes that a virtual corndog is just not going to cut the mustard. So welcome to the 2020 Fair Food Drive Thru. Those who have cravings for cotton candy, or are aching for a funnel cake will have one more weekend to grab the snacks they most desire. Fair-food junkies will enter the main gates of the fairground, drive down the concourse and place their order at the designated spot. Their food will be delivered to them at another designated spot around the corner, and then they will exit onto Payran Street. All food is fresh and made to order and the menu includes offerings from Super Pup corn dogs, Funnel Cake Express, Bariadelli Carribean tropical jerk chicken pizza, plus kettle corn, deep fried Oreos, candied apples, slushies and more.

“To help manage wait times, we ask guests to go to our website, Sonoma-Mairnfair.org and sign up for a time slot,” suggests Keaney. “If you run early, or late, that’s okay. You can also just drop by, but the reservation system will help our concessionaires serve everyone better.”

The Fair Food Drive Thru runs July 31, Aug 1, Aug 2, from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. For details, visit sonoma-marinfair.org.

Cinnabar Theater to begin streaming theater trivia game show: Details are still under wraps, but word has it that Cinnabar Theater, last weekend, turned their long-quiet stage into a game show set, with socially distant podiums for contestants and host, strict mask-wearing and temperature-taking protocols, and no audience. Three episodes were taped of that is being called “CinnaTriv Game Show,” with episodes tentatively scheduled to begin airing on the theater company’s Facebook Page in early August. Details to come soon.

Writer’s Forum announces change in format: With face-to-face events currently off the shelf at Copperfield’s Books, the monthly Writers Forum series - organized by writing instructor Marlene Cullen - is about to morph into a whole new version of itself, and not just because it’s moving from liver in-person gathering to Zoom-based events.

“I had been thinking about ending Writers Forum and doing something else, and wasn’t sure if this change was a good idea,” Cullen admits. “One morning, after reading People magazine, I folded it over and set it down. I was deep in thought. Maybe it’s time to change ’Writers Forum’ to something like ’Writers Chat.’ I looked at the open magazine page and saw the word ’CHANGE’ in big letters. Well, I couldn’t ignore that sign.”

After much back-and-forth, Cullen says, she has decided to retain the Writers Forum name, but is changing the format and emphasis, putting more emphasis on the participating writers and less on professional guest presenters. In partnership with the Aqus Foundation, the series, to be held on Wednesdays and Sundays, will feature local writers reading excerpts from “The Write Spot: Writing as a Path to Healing.” The writers will share their writing journeys, followed by activities to inspire writing, with group writing sessions from time to time. Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the new version of Writer’s Forum will feature Teri Sloat reading “Common Threads” and Shawn Langwell reading an excerpt from “Cathartic Writing: The Healing Power of a Story Now Told,” and will talk about writing as a journey. On Sunday, Aug. 9, Ted Moreno will read “I Write My Life Every Day” and will lead participants in a relaxing hypnotherapy activity. Cullen will lead a writing exercise. The following Sunday, Aug. 16, Kathy Guthormsen will read “Phoenix,” Susan Bono will present “Solace of Cherries” along with a brief “craft talk” and writing exercise. For information on participating, visit TheWriteSpot.us and click on “Writers Forum.”

