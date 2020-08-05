The Buzz

New horror movie from Petaluma’s Mitch Altieri and Adam Weis scares up a storm of attention: For Petalumans eager to see what their favorite local scare-meister has been up to during a global pandemic (not an unlikely setting for one of his films, actually), can now check out “Star Light,” the latest movie from Petaluma’s Mitchell Altieri, director of “The Hamiltons,” “The Night Watchmen” and more). From the producers of the latest “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” remake, “Star Light,” co-written by Altieri, Petaluma’s Adam Weis, and Jamal M. Jennings, is the story of a good-hearted teenager who accidentally encounters a famous pop singer. When she asks for his help to escape some mysterious pursuers, he hides her among his friends during a weekend party - at which point all hell breaks loose.

And “Hell” might not be metaphorical. It’s a little hard to tel from the edge-of-your-seat trailer, but something bad definitely begins happening, and it all seems a bit devilish, that’s for sure.

“This is the film I directed with Lee Cummings, from Santa Rosa, and it has actress/musician Chandler Rachelle, also from Santa Rosa, as part of the cast,” says Altieri, whose been been awaiting release of the film during shutdown. "Star Light,“ he points out, won Best Picture at the Rhode Island Film Festival and the film’s lead, Cameron Johnson, won Best Actor at the National Black Film Festival.

Back when there WERE film festivals, of course.

"Star Light“ officially began streaming on video-on-demand platforms on including AppleTV, on August 4.

Larry Williams cast in Zoom Theatre production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”: Well, this one sounds interesting. A North Bay theater company calling itself Zoom Theater - formed in the early days of the quarantine and already making a name with a few previous productions broadcast live over the Zoom platform - are now working on a live, socially-distanced productions of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” In the cast, who will be performing from individual living rooms, closets, studios and sheds all over the country, is Petaluma’s Larry Williams, who is playing Duncan and the Doctor. The shows are free, but a limited number of “audience members“ will be admitted to each live performance. ”Macbeth“ runs eight times, Thursdays through Sundays, from August 20-30. To find out more and reserve a spot, visit ZoomTheatre.com.

Cinnabar Theater gets into the streaming act too: With theaters shut down and its season canceled through the rest of the year, the theater-loving entertainment creators at Cinnabar Theater are launching a new series they are calling Cinna-Flix. Streamed performances from the Cinnabar stage, made available to audiences watching from home, will kick off in September with a one-actor-show called “The Lady With All the Answers,” about the life of Ann Landers. It will feature regular Cinnabar performer Laura Jorgensen and will be directed by Michael Fontaine, and will run Fridays through Sundays from September 18 to October 4. For information and to purchase tickets, visit CinnabarTheater.org.

