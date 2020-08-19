The Buzz

Women’s Suffrage exhibit opens as season of centennial events kicks off: “Petaluma’s Participation in the Women’s Suffrage Movement” is the official title of a new Petaluma Museum Association exhibit, launching this Wednesday, August 26, at 6 p.m., with a live virtual dedication ceremony. Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett and Congressman Jared Huffman will preside, with the event - taking place on Women’s Equality Day - honoring Petaluma’s former mayor, the late Helen Putnam, and former congresswoman Lynn Woolsey. The event can be watched on YouTube and Facebook, and officially opens the museum’s long-in-the-works exhibit, curated by Paula Freund, with extensive additional research by Katherine Rinehart. Marking the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, legally giving women the right to vote, the exhibit runs through Nov. 8, and is viewable digitally (the museum being closed) with the help of Wayne Dunbar and Kaye Chandler.

The exhibition features a number of notable artifacts showing the significance of Petaluma during the suffrage movement, including an 1878 petition signed exclusively by Petalumans, with photos and biographical information on the signers.

In addition to the exhibit, a number of centennial events are planned throughout the run of the museum show. On Sept. 26, an online program, created with the talents of Petaluma Readers Theater, tells the story of Petaluma’s fight for women’s rights through the voices of women, and even some men, who participated, including Abigail Goodwin Haskell.

From Oct. 1 to 4, the original play “50,000 Mice: The Selina Solomons Story,” written and performed by Jessica Litwak, will be presented live in-person, if possible, and streamed if not. The historically vivid solo show tells the true story of San Francisco suffragist Selina Solomons. On October 14, The Petalumans of Yesteryear, a group of volunteer historical reenactors, will perform “A Conversation Among Petaluma Suffragists.”

On Oct. 17, Sonoma County historian Jeff Elliott presents an entertainingly eye-opening talk, “The Unsufferable Mr. Sanford: A Visit With California’s Powerful Politician Who Led the 1911 Fight Against Women’s Rights.” And on Oct. 28, historian John Sheehy presents his own impeccably researched history lecture titled “Women’s Suffrage & Prohibition: The Good, the Bad & the Unintended.”

For information on all of these events, and to view the gallery tour of the Petaluma Suffrage exhibit, visit PetalumaMuseum.com.

