“Barbie Bush“ brings smiles to Penngrovians: Reader Lyndi Brown sent some photos of what Penngrove residents have dubbed ”The Barbie Bush,“ an eye-catching pop-up art display featuring an assortment of Barbie dolls relaxing in hammocks made from paper face masks, swinging from the branches of a bush right outside JavAmorè Cafè in downtown Penngrove. The head-turning assemblage was created by Penngrovian Susie Rosenthal, who Brown describes as ”a customer who likes to bring smiles to us.“ Since it started, the ”Barbie Bush“ has expanded, with a diorama, of sorts, on the ground, depicting a whole community of Barbie citizens lining up to vote, with a miniature voting booth and everything. ”I just wanted to do something fun with the masks I have,“ says Rosenthal, adding, ”I have a few more Barbies to add. Just trying to figure out how to incorporate them.“ JavAmorè Cafè is at 10101 Main Street in Penngrove.

Unsheltered local author self-publishes novel inspired by his experiences on the street: Writing a novel, completing it and getting the work published is a monumental challenge under any circumstances. But for homeless writer Edward Campagnola, who has been unsheltered for years, and who wrote most his new novel “Directions to the Dumpster” at the library, those challenges were tenfold. The book, now available on Amazon and other formats, took him five years to complete, and he says he’s proud of the finished product. “‘Directions to the Dumpster’ is a socially significant and important story,” he writes. “It gives society a clear idea of homelessness, how it can happen, and how difficult it is to survive and find home again, particularly in Sonoma County.” Capagnola describes the book as, “A real American tragic tale, one man’s journey from New York suburb to the San Francisco Bay Area, and his extraordinary attempts to find a home.”

Sculptor Edwin Hamilton’s exhibit in Italy postponed, but his sculpture is already there: Penngrove sculptor Edwin Hamilton was all set to exhibit a new stone sculpture in Venice, Italy, as part of this year’s Architecture Biennale. A major international event he participated in for the first time two years ago, the Biennale has for obvious reasons been postponed until 2021. But Hamilton’s piece - a large and very heavy sculpture titled Berengei - was already accepted and shipped to Venice in January. Fortunately, according to Hamilton, Berengei will now have a temporary home at a smaller, “interim exhibit” where the sculpture was securely installed two weeks ago. Un-fortunately, given that the United States is still seeing its Covid-19 infection rates climbing, many countries, including Italy, have closed their borders to the U.S. “The irony,” Hamilton notes, “is that being an American, I was not allowed to attend the August opening.” Hopefully, he’ll get to travel and see his work on display in Venice before the end of the months long exhibition. Of course, nothing is set in stone.

