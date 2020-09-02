The Buzz

Historic teacher Dorcas Clark, a little ‘scary-looking’ but well worth remembering: Petaluma’s Marg Boyle, writing in response to a recent BUZZ item about the Petaluma History Museum’s new online exhibition honoring Petaluma’s suffragists - and celebrating the centennial of the ratification of the 19th amendment - reminds us not to forget the role that teachers played in women winning the right to vote.

One of those teachers, though for a short time only in Petaluma, was Dorcas Clark.

“John Swett is famous in the educational world and was basically the founder of what today is known as the California Teachers Association,” Boyle writes, adding, “He recruited my great great grandma, Dorcas Clark, and she, along with her daughter, worked in Petaluma.” According to a synopsis of Clark’s life penned by Marg’s brother Robert Doyle, Dorcas Clark served as the Preceptoress of the Petaluma Baptist College from 1867-1868.

“The Petaluma Museum had a portrait of my great great grandma, displayed in the education area of the museum, for years until the museum was renovated,” Boyle points out. “Dorcas was put in the proverbial ‘attic,’ probably because she was so scary-looking and the kids would start crying looking at her stern face.”

According to Boyle, though Dorcas and her daughter were not directly connected to the events celebrated by the current suffrage centennial, she believes their example was a significant precursor to the movement.

“They were pioneers in their field and women who fought for their rights,” Boyle says, adding that teaching others to speak up is something of a family tradition.

Writes Boyle, “My mom, Mildred Boyle, taught Special Ed at Valley vista for 24 years and she raised a few educators also.”

Petaluma’s Rancho Obi-Wan made jump to light speed during weekend-long virtual tour of galactic local ‘Star Wars’ collection: For many ‘Star Wars’ fans, the summer of 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of “The Empire Strikes Back.” For the last year or so, fans from all over the country (and possibly galaxies far, far away) have been anticipating a major party to celebrate the 1980 film, which many fans still believe is the best film in the bunch.

A fair number of those fans had been planning on partying together at the annual Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, and were understandably disappointed that the massive event was canceled. Among those fans is Petaluma’s Steve Sansweet, of the fabled Rancho Obi-Wan, a nonprofit-operated museum featuring his enormous private collection of ‘Star Wars’ artifacts.

And by enormous, we mean somewhere-between-a-small-moon-and-the-Death-Star-enormous. Even Guinness World Record-enormous. The collection is housed inside a 9,000-square-foot, one-time chicken-raising facility located on a private estate in rural Petaluma.

Sansweet and company had been expecting to attend the event in Anaheim, where his plans were to exhibit many of the items from Ranch Obi-Wan, with special attention given to the “Empire Strikes Back.” Unable to welcome fans into Sansweet’s own personal galaxy of geekdom, Rancho Obi-Wan instead hosted a two-day, virtual tour of the museum live weekend, live and guided by himself. The tours were viewable on the Rancho Obi-Wan Facebook page, where fans who missed it can still watch the recording of both days. It took all of that time to make it through the entire collection, one half on Saturday and the other on Sunday. The remarkable exploration of Sansweet’s truly unique collection included an opportunity to make a donation to help Rancho Obi-Wan weather the great shutdown of 2020.

With health restrictions in place, the museum has seen a drastic drop-off in donations.

A former Director of Content Management and head of Fan Relations for Lucasfilm, Sansweet began collecting ‘Star Wars’ items, assembling them in museum-like displays for friends and colleagues until 2011, when he retired from LucasFilm and undertook an expansion of the rustic buildings he’s been storing his collection in.

The one-of-a-kind museum is now operated by a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the “collection, conservation, exhibition and interpretation of ‘Star Wars’ memorabilia, props and other authentic artifacts.” Containing what’s been called the world’s largest privately-owned ‘Star Wars’ collection, which took Sansweet over 40-years to assemble, Rancho Obi-Wan, is almost as beloved as the movies that inspired it.

