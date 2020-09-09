The Buzz

Big gala fundraiser this weekend (and the recent birth of baby Eleanor Roo) caps a strong season for Petaluma’s Courtney Biryukov of Transcendence Theatre Company: It’s hard to say what’s more exciting for the North Bay’s Transcendence Theatre Company. The conclusion of a wildly successful season of online shows (despite having the in-person season canceled), or the birth of a baby girl to the company’s Event and Hospitality Manager, Courtney Biryukov, of Petaluma?

“We are smitten!” says Biryukov, “we” being herself, husband Sergey and big brother Charlie, 2.5 years old.

Eleanor Roo Biryukov was born on August 25 at Petaluma Valley Hospital, the same location where her mom was born. For those who like to know such things, Eleanor was 6.5 lbs, 20 inches. Congratulations to the whole Biryukov family.

Courtney Biryukov

The happy news comes amid one of Biryukov’s most complex professional challenges - helping to transform a summer-long season of shows at Jack London State Historical Park into a series of web-televised programs that somehow still capture a sense of what it’s like to attend one of Transcendence’s Broadway Under the Stars shows. Considering how things might have gone for the company of Broadway professionals accustomed to playing to 800 people a night for 27 shows stretching from June to September, the company has managed a remarkable feat.

By airing edited-together programs - which pull from the last eight years of performances to create entertainingly focused two-hour presentations - alongside live material and pre-show wine-tastings, interview and inspirational messages, the company Biryukov has worked with for the last several years has not only kept things going this summer. It’s built itself a massive worldwide following. The “Best Night Ever Online” programming, which has been free, drew enough folks to watch that, though a donation button unobtrusively available on the website, the nonprofit company has still managed to raise an adequately impressive sum, though they’re counting on this weekends three-day Gala season-closer to help them reach their fundraising goals.

For entire whole 2020 virtual season, Transcendence saw approximately 15,000 households view their streamed shows, with an estimate of about 60,000 views in total from around the world. According to figures supplied by Transcendence through the company’s public relations representative Clara Franco, of Petaluma, the top five countries that have been tuning in over the summer are the United States, Canada, the U.K, Ireland, and the Philippines. Within the U.S., the top five states watching Best Night Ever Online are, in order, California, Ohio, New York, Illinois and Alabama.

“Currently they have raised $306,745 of their $575,000 goal,” adds Franco, confirming that the company hopes to close that gap with this weekend’s Gala Celebration.

Running Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at 7:30 p.m., the closer features dozens of songs from beloved Broadway shows, including “West Side Story,” “Ragtime,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and more.

“It all comes down to this,” announces the company’s website (TranscendenceTheatre.org). “Our worldwide, virtual family will come together for one last dazzling, sparkling, spectacular Summer evening.” For information about reserving a virtual seat, visit the Transcendence website or Facebook page.

