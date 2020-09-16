The Buzz

No Veterans Parade for 2020: While many folks are working overtime to turn annual events into virtual, online experiences, some activities just won’t work that way, and are simply not possible as public gatherings with thousands of people. For that reason, the 2020 Veterans Day Parade, one of the largest such events in the Bay Area, will not be taking place this year, says longtime parade organizer Steven Kemmerle.

“No parade this year, unfortunately,” he confirms. “The high school bands aren’t practicing together because of the pandemic, the Coast Guard base is on lockdown, and there’s just no way it could happen, so that’s that.”

Sadly, this was going to be Kemmerle’s last parade as organizer, and he’d already scheduled a long vacation in Australia for the same time of year in 2021.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, and I’ve loved it, but it’s time to pass it along,” he says. As for whether there will be a Veteran’s Parade in 2021 — or travel to other countries for that matter — is anyone’s guess at this point.

“You just don’t know at this point,” Kemmerle admits. “It’s all up in the air. But I hope so.”

City of Petaluma cojurs up drive-in screening of ’Hocus Pocus’: “We wanted to show ‘Hocus Pocus’ last October, as an outdoor movie in the park experience for families,” notes Kevin Hays, Recreation Coordinator for Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation Department. “But we had to cancel because of the fires and the smoke, and this year, we’ve got the pandemic, and Halloween is going to be drastically affected. So we decided to go ahead and do it as a drive-in movie experience. People need things like this to look forward to, ways for families to get out of the house and do something together.”

And then, of course, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” - featuring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimi and Sarah Jessica Parker, a talking cat, a chivalrous zombie, and a long, crazy Halloween night - is a pretty great movie.

“‘Hocus Pocus’ is awesome,“ says Hays.

Scheduled for Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m., on the “Carnival Lawn” at the Petaluma Fairgrounds, the event will cost $25 per carload, with a maximum of 200 cars. Tight restrictions on mask-wearing will be observed, and moviegoers will be asked to stay in their cars except when necessary for restroom breaks. Those restrooms, by the ways, will be attended by staff and routinely sanitized throughout the event. Cars will be parked ten feet from each other, and though open-air vehicles will be permitted (pickups, hatchbacks), masks must be worn at all times when doing so.

Sound will be provided through a special radio signal that moviegoers can tune into on their car radios, and the entire film will also be heard through large concert-style speakers for those watching the film from those aforementioned “open air vehicles.”

Even with such caveats, the City is confident that the event will sell out, and probably well in advance of October 16.

“We strongly suggest that people reserve their spot as soon as possible, because space really will be limited to 200 cars,” says Hays. “So get in there and get your tickets when you can.” He adds that while the fairgrounds concessionaires will be open for socially distanced snack purchases, the city hopes most families will come prepared with their own movie-munchies to eat in their cars.

Money raised from the event, by the way, will support the City of Petaluma’s Youth Scholarship Fund.

Artist Caitlin Mattisson featured in SF 19th Amendment exhibit: To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment allowing women to vote, the Haight Street Art Center in San Francisco invited 22 female and non-binary artists to create posters celebrating the historic celebration. One of those artists, is Caitlin Mattison, who grew up on a ranch outside of Petaluma, and recently moved back to town. Much of her work has been designing posters for an impressive array of rock bands and performers including Patti Smith, the Melvins and others. According to her impressive bio (CaitlinMattisson.com) Caitlin draws inspiration from the Tarot, scienmce fiction novels, horror and cult movies, comic books, ancient cultures and folklore and “phantasmagoric music.” The Haight Street exhibit is open for walk-in visitors, in the Garden Gallery (7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 30, and can be viewed virtually at HaightStreetArt.org.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)