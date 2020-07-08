The Buzz

Transcendence Theatre takes Broadway Under the Stars online: Courtney Biryukov, of Petaluma, is Transcendence Theatre Company’s Event and Hospitality Manager. That’s an especially challenging job this year, considering the Sonoma County nonprofit has moved its entire season of outdoor shows from the winery ruins at Jack London State Park to the less atmospheric environs of the World Wide Web.

“It’s a complete overhaul,” Biryukov says of the company’s virtual reimagining of its annual Broadway Under the Stars shows, an experience that’s become a beloved summertime tradition for many Petalumans and others from around the Bay Area. “We originally tried to push back the season and maybe start in August, but that was clearly not going to be safe. We needed to do something innovative. And I think we’re all super excited about what has come out of it. Everybody needs a little song and dance in their lives right now, so we think this is exactly what’s called for at the moment.”

Instead of inviting folks to picnic in the park and then join them for a live show, the company – under the direction Artistic Director Amy Miller – has constructed view-at-home shows that will essentially be greatest hits moments from the company’s last eight years of outdoor performances.

It all begins this Friday with a show titled “Don’t Stop Believin’” – described as “an epic musical journey that will empower you to believe in yourself and others,” featuring

Broadway artists performing songs from “Hamilton,” “Les Miserables,” “Carousel,” “Chicago,” “Wicked,” “Rock Of Ages” and others – streaming Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each show includes a live preshow event designed to replicate some of the wine-and-song electricity that so many associate with a Transcendence show. “Don’t Stop Believin’” will repeat at the same times the following weekend, and will then be followed by other streaming shows throughout the summer. “Fantastical Family Night” – “Magic and mayhem, animals and aliens” – will run July 24 through 26 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. “I Hope You Dance” - “Spectacular dance numbers from some of Broadway’s greatest musicals” - runs August 14-16 and 21-23 (same times as above). And it all concludes with the annual “Gala Celebration,” September 11-13, same times as above. The events are free, with an opportunity to make a donation while “reserving” a space (basically signing up for long-on information).

One advantage to doing a season this way, says Biryukov, is the potential to capture the attention of people outside the Bay Area.

“We could end up reaching people all across the world,” she says. “A little extra connection is not a bad thing right now.”

The trick, she adds, has been finding ways to add enough of the traditional outdoor elements to allow people to play along in their own living rooms.

“Each show is designed to look and feel just like it does at the park,” she says. “Some of our longtime restaurant supporters are doing special meals people can pick up. I’ve heard that for the ‘Fantastical Family Night,’ some families are planning to build forts in their living rooms. People are planning backyard picnics and romantic rendezvous to watch the show. It’s not going to be what it’s been, exactly, but we think it’s going to be really special in a whole new way.”

For information and to reserve a participation code, visit TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Baby chickens named in neighborhood contest: As was previously reported, at a small ”urban farm” in the Oakhill-Brewster neighborhood on Petaluma’s East Side, local kids were invited to invent names for three new chicks hatched in early spring. Suggestions written on pieces of paper and dropped into a watering can suspended on the fence would be used to select the chosen names. According to local BUZZ reader Christine Sheeter, the owner of the home in question at 200 Oak St., the names were randomly chosen on June 15.

So everybody say hello to Pepper, Rocky and Lacy.

On a side note, writes Sheeter, “This farm has also been fostering nine ducklings and their wild mallard mother,” all eventually to be relocated to the Petaluma River. Sheeter is also a participant in Petaluma Arts Center’s “Art Apart” event, in which local artists display works outside their houses for walk-by and drive-by viewing. Hers includes a socially distanced meditation area where art, and nature, can be contemplated.

