Local artist launches Petaluma Boo as alternative to Trick-or-Treating: Petaluma’s ever-inventive Kinyatta Reynolds, while pondering the strong possibility that Petaluma will have little or no door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween, has conjured up an entertaining community-building alternative. Called “Petaluma Boo,” the project/activity/game is simple, but will require some pre-planning for participants. For $20, Petaluma residents can purchase a “Boo Kit,” which consists of a spidery lawn sign with the words “We’ve Been Boo’d” above three circles. The kit also includes three ghost-shaped stickers (designed by Chase Overhult) and a printed set of instructions.

Beginning October 11, participants will display their lawn signs in their yards. Neighbors and friends will then be encouraged to anonymously deliver that household a “Petaluma Boo,” defined by Reynolds as some kind of small, fun treat, even a Halloween-themed basket or bag, delivered in secret to that home. Reynolds’ website, Petaluma Programs.com, already has a searchable map listing participating addresses throughout Petaluma.

Once a Boo gift is discovered, that family will place one of their ghost stickers inside one of the three circles on the yard sign, alerting people for time they are “Boo’d.” The expectation is that for every Boo one address receives, those folks will leave a boo of their own for someone else in town.

Reynolds has created 400 of these “Boo Kits,” which will be available for pickup, after being purchased online, in front of the Petaluma Community Center on Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. Additional purchase-and-pickup dates will be announced in the days to come. All the info, simple purchasing, and lists of ideas for possible “boo” treats can be found at PetalumaPrograms.com.

Copperfield’s launches new CopperBox program: Sometimes thinking outside the box means stepping inside the box. Addressing current concerns about safety, and yet still wanting kids to have that thrill of discovery that comes from stepping into the children’s section of a bookstore, the local book emporium has announced an idea they call CopperBox. A monthly book subscription program for young readers, CopperBox features hand-picked selections of books for young readers, sent monthly to their home.

A variety of plans are available, with two age-ranges, birth to three, and four to seven, with a choice between "Traditional New Reads“ (described as ”new books but with the feel of a classic“) like “Curious George: My First Bedtime Stories” or "Modern New Reads“ such as Ibram X. Kendi’s “Antiracist Baby” and Lebron James’ “I Promise.” For all the information, visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

(Got an idea for a good Buzz item? Send your suggestion to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)