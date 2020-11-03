The Buzz

“Drive-by“ Veterans Parade at 11:11 a.m. on 11/11

When the decision was passed down from Veteran’s Parade organizers that this year’s celebration was going to have to be canceled — due to strong concerns about drawing thousands of people together in downtown Petaluma — an alternative began to develop among those reluctant to let 2020 go by without some kind of tribute to Sonoma County veterans. “Due to popular demand,” says Joe Noriel, who has teken over organizing duties from outgoing parade coordinator Steven Kemmerle, “a ride and drive-by Veterans Day parade will be happening!” On Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11:11 a.m., a procession will depart from the Veterans Memorial Building and wind its way through the downtown, and along Washington Street and Petaluma Boulevard. “It will include veteran bikers and individuals representing those who served in all wars,” says Noriel. "It obviously won’t be as big as the regular parade and there won’t be any designated gathering spots,“ he notes, ”but it will give people an opportunity to recognize those who served ... safely from their homes and cars.“

Cinnabar picks up three Marquee Awards: Last week, in a virtual slide-show-style announcement, Sonoma County’s Marquee Theater Journalists Association announced the recipients of the 2019/2020 Marquee Theater Awards, and Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater picked up three of them. The local company earned an award for actor Liz Jahren, for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama for “Luna Gale,” and for Kyle Stoner, who was honored for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy for the farcical “Ripcord.” And Artistic Director Elly Lichenstein picked up a Marquee Award too, for her work on the graphic design of the “Ripcord” poster and program, a category the Marquees annually include. Petaluma’s Eddy Hansen, additionally, picked up an award for Outstanding Scenic Design, for his work on the comedy “Eureka Day,” which ran in 2019n at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. WIth theaters closing last March, the MArquee Association decided to go ahead and consider those shows that had opened from September of 2019 to early March 2020. Congrats to the recipients and all those nominated, don’t forget that experimental approaches to socially-distanced theater are happening regularly online at many local companies (including Cinnabar,), so it looks like there will continue to be theater (of some kind) in 2021.

