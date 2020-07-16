The Buzz

Fernanda Vasquez Chaves, on the PHS Music Program GoFundMe campaign

Petaluma High music program launches GoFundMe Campaign: The arts, often the first to be hit by budget cuts, are accustomed to asking for financial help. But the big, bad coronavirus, with no distinction, has been leveling the fundraising prospects of just about every kind of organization, with school music programs feeling the pinch especially hard, given that they rarely have much money in the coffers to begin with. So it goes with the Petaluma High School music program, which just launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising $47,000. In its first week, the campaign raised nearly $3000, and now the students themselves are taking to social media to ask the community for help.

“I am a senior at Petaluma High School,” writes Fernanda Vasquez Sanchez, “and have been in band since I was in fifth grade. I’ve made so many friends and amazing memories because of band. We’ve shared stories, played at competitions hours away from here, and created a community of amazing musical students. Without band, I don’t think I would be the person I am today.”

Sanchez adds that PHS has already suffered cuts and expects to see more.

The music program, of course, is supported by a nonprofit booster organization, which has traditionally raised money through regular bingo nights, the Petaluma Music Festival and other events, all of which are currently not possible. The donations, should the GoFundMe campaign reach full funding, will be broken down as follows: $28,000 will fund additional staff members to maintain a high standard of excellence for the program. $13,000 will fund instrument repairs, band camp, competitions and uniform cleaning and maintenance. And $6,000 will fund operating expenses, insurance, awards and scholarships. To help out, go to Charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/support-petaluma-high-school-music.

The Cotati Accordion Festival the latest annual local event to go online: In the wake of recent reports that the Butter & Egg Days Parade, already postponed from April, will not be taking place in September after all – and with everything from The Rivertown Revival and the Marin-Sonoma Fair to Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Under the Stars improvising ways to take their events online – the annual Cotati Accordion Festival has become the latest to announce a virtual variation of its popular musical celebration. Organized by Petaluma’s Scott Goree, the yearly event will now take place on August 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will include live performances by some of the greatest accordion players on the planet, playing from the safety of their own studios and homes around the world. Performers include Cory Pesaturo, Alex Meixner, Pietro Adragna and Gary Blair. In addition, there will be streaming chats and interviews, raffles and games, the annual group playing of Lady of Spain and a huge virtual Grand Finale. More details will be announced in coming weeks. Till then, basic information can be found at CotatiFest.com.

Photos of historic Petaluma church sought: Petaluma historian Katherine Rinehart is looking for a historic women’s suffrage photograph, as part of her work on an upcoming exhibition, and has turned to the public for help in locating it.

The Petaluma Museum’s long-planned women’s suffrage exhibit - expected to open on Aug. 26, either live or on-line. Rinehart and co-creator Paula Freund hope to include a high-quality image of Petaluma’s first Congregational Church, constructed in 1857 at the northwest corner of Fifth and B Streets.

“This is just one of several Petaluma buildings where suffrage meetings were held,” says Rinehart, adding that she’d like to highlight the building in the exhibit because of its importance during the effort give women the vote. “The church also has significance in that it was here that the California chapter of Woman’s Christian Temperance Union was organized on September 17, 1879,” she says.

According to Rinehart, the original building was relocated and replaced by a new church in 1902.

“The ’old’ church was moved to Second and C Streets and used as a warehouse by G. P. McNear until it was razed in 1940,” she says, citing an article in the Petaluma Argus-Courier from Nov.20, 1940. That church, designed by celebrated architect Brainerd Jones, is now the North Bay Revival Center.

Anyone with access to such an image, who is willing to share it for the exhibition, is asked to contact Katherine Rinehart at katherine@kjrinehart.com.

Petalumans make honor role at Oregon State University: Of the 7,000+ honor role students who made the list this spring at Oregon State University, in Corvallis, seven young scholars hail from Petaluma, according to an announcement released this week by the University. Those students are (drumroll please) ... Meghan L. Andersen, a junior, majoring in Anthropology, Clare I. Galten, sophomore (Pre-Interiors), Kennedy J. Grant, senior (Biology), Katherine S. Grenfell, senior (Accountancy), Melanie K. Hanlon, senior (Food Science and Technology), Casey B. Sievers, junior (Architectural Engineering) and Isabel Testa, junior (Kinesiology).

Congratulations to all of you, and thanks for making Petaluma look good (and smart!)

