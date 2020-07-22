The Buzz

Petaluma teen wins Stars of Tomorrow Contest: “There’s nothing more satisfying that using my passions to change the lives of children in my community,” says Petaluma singer-songwriter Chloe Cullen, winner of KZST’s Stars of Tomorrow competition. held last month. The competition drew 36 contestants from around Sonoma County, and based on 36,000 votes from listeners, the field was narrowed to ten. At a live virtual show hosted by Brent Farris and Debbie Abrams, Cullen, 18 was named the winner, an honor that comes with a check for $5,000. Cullen has been performing since she was five, and has sung all over the world. As for her efforts to help other kids, she founded a nonprofit called "The Girl Effect." For three years running, until the coronavirus closures in March, Cullen has sung regularly out in front of the Boulevard 14 Cinemas, raising funds to sponsor girls to attend a boarding school in Africa. As if that’s not enough, she started her own music program Boys and Girls Clubs in both Napa and Sonoma counties, and last October self-released an EP, her first album. The song she won the KZST competition with was one of her own compositions, the charming and uplifting “Moving Van.” Congratulations Chloe Cullen!

The Lagunitas Beer Circus will return to Petaluma in September.

2020 Beer Circus canceled: While Lagunitas Brewing Company’s annual Beer Circus is pretty much based on surprises and unexpected entertainment acts, one thing that no one could have predicted until recently was that this year’s extravaganza in Petaluma would have to be canceled. In an announcement released last week, the producers of the event that annually blends beer, food and wild performances from around the world, stated, “As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community, we sadly must cancel the 2020 Beer Circus. Our No. 1 priority is the safety of our fans, our employees, the musicians, artists and performers we work with and love, and our local community. In true Sonoma County fashion, we have seen so many people step up and help those in need, working around the clock to keep us safe. We are so proud to be part of this compassionate and resilient community. We hope all of you are staying safe and healthy and hope to see you soon.”

East Washington Place to recognize ’local heroes’: Petaluma’s East Washington Place (where Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sprouts and Five Guys are) hows announced a new program designed to celebrate and honor those members of the community who are going above-and-beyond to keep the community safe during this unprecedented health crisis. “We want to share inspirational stories about local heroes who have made a difference in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” states a press release made public last week. “Who qualifies? Grocery clerks, medical care workers, police, fire, automotive attendants, or any other person who is playing a significant role in supporting the community can be considered a ’local hero.’” The shopping center is inviting the public to share pictures of such local heroes via an online nomination form that can be found on the company’s website (EastWashingtonPlace.com/localheroes), and a massive collage of all photographs will be created, and one local hero will be randomly selected to win a $500 shopping spree. The nomination deadline is Friday, July 31 at midnight.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item, and maybe a photo? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)