The Buzz

City of Lights Driving Tour switches on again for 2020: While it’s true that many of us will not be hosting holiday visitors this year, that’s no reason to hide our Christmas lights under a bushel. At this season, especially this year, who couldn’t use the bright-and-beautiful emotional uplift of seeing a gorgeously decorated house bedazzled and bedecked with glowing lights? The Petaluma Visitors Program is again organizing its annual Self-Guided City of Lights Tour, which officially begins on Dec. 1 and will run nightly through Dec. 26. On the VisitPetaluma website, you’ll find a map to local households that will have festooned their glittering exteriors with all manner electric lamp, light, lantern, bulb and beacon, be they incandescent, LED, icicle-style, rope-style, candle-style, retro, micro or mesh, projected, electric or battery-operated. And don’t get us started on what illuminated inflatable characters might be on display, because that list could go on for a page-and-a-half. The list of participating houses currently stands at around 22, and could grow by kick-off on Dec. 1.

Chabad of Petaluma to host drive-thru Chanukah experience at the fairgrounds: Speaking of holiday lights and in-car adventures, Rabbi Dovid Bush of Chabad of Petaluma has let the BUZZ know that in lieu of the popular Chanukah at the River celebration the Chabad center has annually produced, 2020 will see a drive-thru version at the fairgrounds on Sunday, Dec. 13 from 4:30-6 p.m. While remaining in their vehicles, attendees will drive along a well-marked course where they will be greeted by a fire-and-light juggler, then presented with individually packaged “Chanukah treats and surprises” on their way past a troupe of circus entertainers including a magician and balloon animal artist. While remining safely inside the car, you can listen to special music spun by a live DJ via your vehicle’s radio, catch a glimpse of the world’s largest dreidel (it apparently fits on a flatbed truck!), and includes the grand giant menorah lighting. Numbers must be limited, so reservations are required at JewishPetaluma.com/ChanukahExperience or by calling 559-8585.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)