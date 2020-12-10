The Buzz

“Kettle Pay” is a new touchless way to make a donation.

Ring that bell!

That bell you don’t hear ringing is the sound of alarm, as a somewhat understandable 2020 lack of Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringers - a beloved visual and auditory icon of the season - has seriously harmed the nonprofit’s annual Christmas fundraiser. “With just a few weeks left,” states a press-release issued last week, “the Salvation Army is in desperate need of bell ringers.” The money collected at those red kettles fund crucial community programs in Petaluma, Sonoma County and across the U.S. “The need is greater than we’ve ever seen due to the pandemic,” the release further states, acknowledging that its the pandemic — and people’s concerns about coronavirus spread — that is to blame for the small numbers of people signing up to ring that bell on busy sidewalks. In some areas, bell ringer signups are down by 75% of normal. Last year, the Red Kettle campaign brought in $2 million nationwide, funds that were used to feed, house and clothe families and individuals in need. To address potential bellringers’ concerns, the Salvation Army has implemented a number of new safety protocols. All bell ringers are required to wear a mask at all times. They must maintain social distance between themselves and donors, and sanitize the kettle frequently. Additionally, through the introduction of “Kettle Pay,” spontaneous donors can now also help the cause without physically dropping cash or checks in the kettle, as each station is equipped with an easily accessible QR code, allowing passersby to use their smartphones to make a contactless donation. To volunteer as a Salvation Army bell ringer in Petaluma, go to BeABellRinger.org.

Lauren Swickard and her real-life husband Josh Swickard star in the Petaluma-filmed Netflix movie “A California Christmas.”

Petaluma-filmed “A California Christmas” about to drop on Netflix

Last July, Petaluma filmmaker/racecar-driver and actor Ali Afshar, having produced over a dozen films here in Petaluma, took on the difficult task of producing a movie under California’s strict COVID safety measures. Titled “A California Christmas,” it debuts on Netflix on Dec. 14. The film, starring Lauren York Swickard (“Dear White People”) and her real-life husband Josh Swickard (“General Hospital”) — who actually fell for each other while filming Afshar’s “Roped” here in town, a couple of years back — was among the first movie productions to take the leap into mid-pandemic production, and the results, based on the trailer recently released, certainly do make Petaluma look good. The film, written by Lauren Swickard — about a wealthy businessman pretending to be a farm-hand in order to trick a woman into selling her family ranch —is a love story with a decidedly “Hallmark Holiday Movie” feel to it, which means it could be very popular. In addition to filming on Afshar’s own family ranch, a number of local locations (including Hotel Petaluma) will be obvious to local viewers, as will Afshar himself, who appears in the film as Leo. Not sure who Leo is yet, but it’s always fun to see the Casa Grande graduate onscreen.

