THE BUZZ

Petaluma Girl Scouts join One Warm Coat for annual coat-and-clothing drive, ending this weekend: It began last week and concludes on Friday, Dec. 18, operating each remaining day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s the One Warm Coat drive, which Petaluma Girl Scouts have been supporting for three years now. Those with warm coats and other winter clothing that are in good condition are invited to donate their items at a curbside, no contact drop-off site at Old Adobe Elementary Charter School (2856 Adobe Rd.) and Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School (1900 Rainier Cir.) between the hours listed above. After the drive, Petaluma People Services Center will distribute the freeze-repelling items to those in need. Participating Girl Scouts earn a special patch for helping out throughout the drive.

“I’m worried for people who don’t have warm clothes and a safe place this winter,” says Maggie Watts, a fourth-grade scout from troop 10971, adding, “COVID makes everything harder.”

Last year, nearly half-a-million coats were collected and distributed through similar One Warm Coat drives across the U.S. For more information, visit PetalumaPeople.org.

Virtual Accordion Fest set for this weekend: Among the most popular (and uniquely eccentric) annual events in the North Bay is the Cotati Accordion Fest, organized for the last several years by Petaluma’s Scott Goree. This weekend, after a very successful response to the organization’s virtual Accordion Fest in the summer, some of the world’s best accordion players will once again be Zooming in their squeezebox performances for a special Cotati Accordion Winter Virtual Festival. The festive all-virtual, fully-international event takes place on Dec. 19 and 20, from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Performers will include the remarkable Jason Webley, part musician, part performance artists, Jenny Conlee-Drizos of the indie rock band The Decemberists, and acclaimed Creole/Zydeco-player Corey Ledet, plus many others.

For the full line-up and how to watch safely from wherever you’ll be rocking out, visit CotatiFest.com.

