Californians like creepy Christmas movies

Wait ... Californians’ favorite Christmas movie is “Edward Scissorhands”? There may never have been a time when the ritual watching of holiday movies is more of a big deal than it is right now. With the vast majority of us staying home for the holidays, the question of which movies to watch over the next few days is perhaps a more important question than usual. It’s no surprise that different folks have different tastes, but a recent state-by-state study by UK technology site Comparitech proves that when it comes to Christmas movies, Americans have wildly different ideas of what makes a good holiday film.

For example, according to the report, authored by data journalist Rebecca Moody, the most popular “Christmas movie” in the state of California, is Tim Burton’s 1990 fantasy “Edward Scissorhands” — which happens to co-star former Petaluman Winona Ryder — a film that does culminate with a spectacular Christmas “miracle.”

But ... “Edward Scissorhands?”

For what it’s worth, Rhode Island seems to share Californians’ love of “Edward Scissorhands,” according the the study, which started with the top 50 films identified by the Internet Movie Database as the most popular among IMDb users, then conducted a search of each film on Google Trends to discover how those movies rated state by state. In California, out of those top 50 films, “Scissorhands” got a rating of 7.9, beating out all other films on the list. Different states, obviously, showed different results. Overall, the 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” scored the highest rating nationally (8.6, proving to be No. 1 Maine and Wisconsin), while everybody’s favorite-movie-to-argue-about, 1988’s “Die Hard,” was a close second with an 8.2 rating (most popular in Nebraska, Wisconsin and, um, Alaska). Some states clearly love traditional films like “Miracle on 34th Street” (Delaware) and “Christmas in Connecticut” (um, Connecticut), while there are several states with Christmas viewing choices as offbeat as California’s. Nevada likes 2003’s “Bad Santa” while New Mexico digs “A Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The movie that appears as the fave in the most states, it turns out, is 1990’s “Home Alone,” directed by Christopher Columbus. That’s the highest rated in eight states — Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Probably the weirdest choice on the list is the current highest-rated “Christmas movie” in the District of Columbia — 2005’s musical adaptation of “Rent.” Also directed by Christopher Columbus. You can read the study yourself, and search which movies are the cinematic tree-topper in which states, by visiting Comparitiech.com.

“A California Christmas” is a hit on Netflix: Speaking of California and Christmas ... Movie producer Ali Afshar, after making over a dozen films here in Petaluma, has a certified hit with his latest romantic comedy, “A California Christmas,” filmed here in town (and on his family’s East Side ranch) in July of this year. Since landing on Netflix earlier this month, with very little promotion on the part of the streaming service, “A California Christmas” has been the No. 1 most-watched film on the platform. In response to a note to Afshar asking what’s next, his succinct and enthusiastic reply was, “A franchise!”

Sounds good to us, with expectations that they will all be filmed in Petaluma.

“A California New Year’s” anyone?

Watch Santa read “A Night Before Christmas” to Petaluma kids: And Since we’re talking about things to watch at Christmas, Petaluma kids might want to know that when Santa stopped btug-boated into the Turning Basin after Thanksgiving, he mentioned he’d be sending out a video of himself reading the holiday classic “A Visit from St. Nick,” aka “The Night Before Christmas.” It’s going to remain up until late Christmas Eve, and can be viewed by visiting Visitpetaluma.com/event.

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Send a note to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)