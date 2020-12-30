The Buzz

City of Petaluma wraps up annual Ugly Sweater contest: The holidays would not be “the holidays” without a picture or two of someone wearing a sweater (or a sweatshirt, T-shirt or alternative wintry get-up) that is joyously and exuberantly “ugly.“

This year, Petaluma’s Rachel Beer (Recreation Supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department) spearheaded a virtual Ugly Sweater campaign, inviting locals to submit photos of themselves, their kids, their dogs or llamas, and even their Barbie collection, attired in pleasantly unpleasant Christmas apparel. A number of ”winners“ were selected and posted last week on Christmas Eve. They include family photos with sweaters featuring grinches and oversized reindeer, adorable children using their sweaters as a superhero costume (complete with cape), and a delightful diorama in the window of downtown Petaluma’s Passeggiata Shoes.

Congrats to all selected ugly sweater models. You make Petaluma look good.

Check out the sweater contest on the Facebook page titled City of Petaluma Parks and Recreation.

Petaluma police gather goodies on Christmas Eve: On December 24, the staff of the Petaluma Police Department staff took some daylight time to contribute to the annual Redwood Food Bank food drive, donating more than 250 cans and other edible items to help hungry folks in Petaluma and across the county.

“We understand that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted several families across our county, especially in the areas of employment and financial sustainability,” the department stated in a post on the agency’s Facebook page. “While small, we hope our donation contributes to the larger food drive and provides some sustenance for those in our community.”

The Redwood Food Bank's food programs operate year-round, and donations are still being accepted at REFB.org.

Police Department “elves” takes secret “selfie tour” of Petaluma: During the month of December, the Petaluma Police Department offered a bit of community tension-relief with a game called Where’s the Badge Wednesdays. Once a week, a photo was posted on the department’s Facebook page depicting a mask-wearing elf dubbed Covie, and then another named “Quarantino” (Tino for short), each adorned with a police officer’s badge. The ever-watchful elf dolls were playfully posed in a different part of Petaluma: In City Council chambers, on a police car in front of Kohl’s department store, etcetera. The first person to correctly identify the location of the elf was rewarded with a bag of PPD “schwag.”

(Have an idea for a good BUZZ item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)