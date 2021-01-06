The Buzz

Petaluma’s Kevin Akers to publish Irish-themed novel for St. Patrick’s Day: Inspired by letters from his great, great aunt, Petaluma writer-graphic designer Kevin Akers has written a new historical novel titled “The Dunnes of Brittas,” and plans to officially launch it on March 17, which is of course St. Patrick’s Day. In the 1850s, Akers’ family emigrated from Ireland to Petaluma, where much of the novel is set, taking place between 1957 and 1902. The letters from his great, great aunt form the basis of much of the story. Akers, who grew up in Petaluma and graduated from Petaluma Hight School, is the author of the 2005 book “All Wrapped Up!: Groovy Gift Wrap of the 1960s,” from Chronicle Books. Information about his upcoming release can be found on the Facebook page “The Dunnes of Brittas.”

Penngrove’s Sitting Room still seeking submissions for upcoming “HOME” publication: Last fall, local writers, poets, artists and other creatives were invited to muse on the word “Home,” and to create some kind of creative response, as a short story, essay, poem or drawing, and to submit it to Penngrove’s legendary The Sitting Room, a cozy (and currently closed) spot for writers and readers to work quielty. Submissions that meet the topic and length maximum (two pages) will be published later in 2021 in a publication to be titled, of course, “HOME.” You read that correctly: if you submit, you will be published. Cool, right? There’s still time to participate. According to Karen Petersen, while the project coordinators have received excellent submissions, there haven’t been all that many yet, and there is plenty of room for more. “We do hope people are still interested in writing their thoughts about HOME,” Petersen recently posted, “even after being sequestered therein for so long. Perhaps the New Year will re-animate everyone’s energies.” The deadline for submissions is April 1. For full submission guidelines go to SittingRoom.org/publish.

Cinnabar announces Broadway Bash to go virtual: Broadway (and all its many theaters) in New York City is shut down for the foreseeable future, as are all other live performance spaces in the country, so it’s no surprise that Cinnabar Theater’s annual Broadway Bash benefit gala is similarly impacted. But the show, as they, must go on. “The Broadway Bash will be virtual this year,” says Cinnabar Executive Director Diane Dragone. Set for February 27 at 6 p.m., the online version of the popular annual event — a fundraiser for Cinnabar’s Young Repertory Theater programs — will feature a string of lively performances by professional singers and actors near and far, along with numerous local youth performers. There will be a live and a silent auction as well, with auction items available for viewing in advance of the event. Information and tickets can be found at Cinnabartheater.org.

