The Buzz: ‘Cherry Soda’ gets facelift, merchants get city-wide gift card

Petaluma Downtown Association announces new Shop Petaluma “e-card”:

“Local merchants really need our support this Christmas,” says Marie McCusker, Executive Director at Petaluma Downtown Association and Visitors Program. “The best way is to get people to commit to supporting their Petaluma merchants by not simply going to Amazon to buy something, but by giving their loved ones the gift of choice.”

To do exactly that, the Petaluma Downtown Association has partnered with the City of Petaluma to create the brand new Shop Petaluma Gift Card, a splendidly all-digital, carry-on-your-phone way to give gifts that makes it easy for locals to keep their shopping dollars local. Employing a platform called Yiftee, the Shop Petaluma Gift Card is a community-based digital gift card that can be given virtually — there’s no actual plastic card here, but a link recipients can use to spend their gift as cash — and can be used at participating Petaluma shops, restaurants and other businesses. Available as of Dec. 1, the e-card can be purchase on the Petaluma Downtown Association website, as well as the Shop Petaluma site.

“What you do is, you go onto the site, and you decide how much you want to put on the gift card,” says McCusker, “And then you send it via email or text to a person on your gift list. They will download it onto their phone, or print it off in physical for if they prefer. If the person you give it to wants to go to dinner at Risibisi, for example, or for dessert at Lala’s, then they can just call up the card on their phone and use it for their dinner or their ice cream. The plan is that the card will be accepted all around town, and more and more Petaluma businesses are coming on board every day.”

With this “card,” proud Petalumans can choose a dollar amount, then include personal messages to be delivered via email, text, or physical copy. Recipients of the “card” can spend it at all at once or in increments, and can use the e-card either in person, over the phone, or online, just like a credit card.

“The real focus is to support our local businesses by inventing a way to make it easy and attractive to spend money here in Petaluma,” says McCusker. “It’s also an easy way to avoid crowds when Christmas shopping. If I know my son goes to Water Street Bistro once a week, or likes to shop at Copperfield’s, then I can give him a Shop Petaluma card, and he could decided fro himself how to use it. And Petaluma businesses benefit.”

At the moment, less than 20 local businesses have sign onto the program, but McCusker says she’s confident that many more, all across town, will soon be participating.

“My job right now is to encourage local businesses of all kinds to be a part of this,” says McCusker, adding that the Shop Petaluma card, now that it’s in place, will continue to be a thing long after the 2020 holiday season. “My message to Petaluma business owners is that if they take Visa or Mastercard, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be taking the Shop Petaluma e-card, so they don’t miss out on revenue that people could be spending in their places.”

Why has Petaluma’s Cherry Soda sculpture been fenced off? Those who’ve recently strolled past the still-shuttered Boulevard 14 Cinema in Petaluma’s Theater Square have probably noticed that the colorful metal sculpture at the corner of 2nd and C Street has been fenced off from the public for the last few weeks. Titled “Cherry Soda” - which it does somewhat resemble - the art piece by Robert Ellison has been on that corner since 2003, and is a beloved landmark for visitors to the area. With certain wild rumors being floated about like foam from a soda fountain (no, the sculpture is not being removed or about to be replaced by a sculpture of a bathtub), The BUZZ reached out to the city for an explanation. The answer is comfortingly non-dramatic. “The Cherry Soda sculpture is being repaired and partially repainted,” reports Steven Huss, a Public Art Specialist with the city. In answer to a question about how long Cherry Soda will be imprisoned behind its green fence, Huss replies, “The work should be wrapped up in the next few days.”

Cotati Accordion Festival puts out world-wide call for virtual December festival:

Call it a (welcome) Christmas miracle. Having successfully transformed the annual Cotati Accordion Festival into an all-virtual world-wide happening in last summer — tuned into by people from across the globe — the producers are bringing the eccentric, one-of-a-kind. squeeze-box celebration back for a special, two-day, wintertime extravaganza. Set for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the show has scheduled some of the best accordionists in the business, including Jenny Conlee-Drizos of The Decemberists, the mind-boggling Jason Webley (he’s died four times!), and Creole-Zydeco master Corey Ledet. And yes, this special winter-version will definitely include the popular Lady of Spain-a-Ring, in which everyone (the means everyone) who wants to is invited to play along ... virtually, of course. Just film yourself playing the famous tune, and send the clip in to be squeezed, crammed and otherwise collaged into the group performance. All performances performances will be zoomed onto the festival’s YouTube channel from wherever the players happen to be sheltering, and that includes the Lady of Spain players. To participate, the deadline for signing up is Dec. 10. Visit CotatiFest.com for the full lineup or click here information on the Lady of Spain-a-Ring.

