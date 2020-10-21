The Buzz: Dia de Los Muertos, ghouls in Penngrove, and rocks

Petaluma Arts Center hosting 2020 Dia De Los Muertos exhibit: In past years, in downtown Petaluma, the shop windows and various corridors would be filled with offrendas, altars created to honor the dead as Dia De Las Muretos (October 31-November 2) is celebrated. This year, clearly, there are fewer offrendas on display because of the pandemic. They are still there (out on a mask and go looking), but they are a tiny bit harder to find. That said, for the rest of the month, the Petaluma Arts Center will be filled with offrendas — “altars, bright colors, and love,” as the Arts Center describes it — every Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The public is invited to bring a picture or note honoring a loved one, to be placed on the community altar. Masks are required to view the exhibit, curated by Israel Escudero, and attendees will be admitted in socially distanced groupings. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Ghouls invade popular “Barbie Bush“ at Penngrove’s JavAmore Cafe: For the last several weeks, visitors to Penngrove’s Cafe have enjoyed viewing a pop-up art display commonly known in the area as ”The Barbie Bush.“ It has featured several Barbie dolls swinging from hammocks made out of face masks, and was created by local artist Susie Rosenthal. Now, as reported by Lyndi Brown, who originally notified THE BUZZ about the Barbie Bush, the display has been ”invaded by ghouls.“ The assorted undead intruders are, for the most part, properly masked. Brown sent along several photos. To see the full collection, check out this column online at Petaluma360.com.

“Pumpkin Man" cracks up passersby on Bodega Highway: Lyndi Brown, mentioned above in the ”Barbie Bush“ item, is clearly on a bit of a roll, and sends along this photo of ”the Pumpkin Man,“ on Old Redwood Highway., just beyond and across from the Green Mill in the Cotati-bound direction. ”I always enjoy Pumpkin man,“ notes Brown. To which we have to add that this Halloween, October 31, there will be a full moon. The Pumpkin Man, of course, has been treating passersby to his own version of that for the last few weeks. Thanks Pumpkin Man!

Petaluma Rocks spreads kindness through painted stones left around town: The Facebook page known as “Petaluma Rocks” features photos of rocks, mostly small and hand-holdable, painted by local folks and then left out in public for surprised folks to discover. The page also includes some of those stories, in which folks who didn’t know they needed a beautiful and bright rock in their lives suddenly looked down, or up (some are placed in the crooks of trees), and found that their day had just become a little bit better. Since there are several artists who have posted pictures of their rocks on the site, and since it would be impossible to choose one over another, we will refrain from posting examples here and simply suggest you check out the site as soon as possible. It turns out the artistry that can be squeezed onto a single rock is truly breathtaking.

All Hallows Art Show creators launch November Christmas Market: After a successful transition last month from the traditional live art show to an online, Facebook showcase — which turned out to be wildly entertaining and thrilling, as buyers vied to be the first to type in “sold” to claim art pieces popping up every five minutes — organizer Stephanie Tanzer Sherratt has decided to do the same thing with the sophomore Holiday Art Fest. On November 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., some of the best folk artists in the country will be offering their holiday-themed creations. To participate, visit the Facebook page, and be ready for some action-packed virtual art-buying. Search Holiday Art Fest on Facebook.

(Have a good idea for a BUZZ item, and maybe a photo of two to go with it? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)