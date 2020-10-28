The Buzz: Local actor gets national platform, Houdini and howling return to town

Local actor/filmmaker Devon Diffenderfer gets acclaimed short showcased on popular Omeleto: Petaluma’s Devon Diffenderfer is not one to sit around doing nothing, even during a pandemic. So he’s taking advantage of the recent online release of a tantalizing short film he made two years ago, and is using it to call attention to his work as an actor and creator of content.

“I made the movie because I needed to act,” explains Diffenderfer of the short, titled Love You, Tyler,“ which was picked up and is now streaming through the online film platform Omeleto. It’s easy to find on YouTube as well. ”It’s hopefully a calling card for me to get some representation,“ Diffenderfer says. ”But also to allow me to do more films and raise more money for my next projects.”

Filmed in December of 2018, the short was in early 2019, and has played at some Oscar-qualifying film festivals on its way to being accepted by Omeleto. It tells the story of two roommates, and what happens when one of them starts describing his new girlfriend, and the description sounds remarkably like his roommate, down to the same name, Tyler.

“I made it with friends of mine from university of North Carolina school of the arts which has a very good four year drama program,” Diffenderfer says. “Finding ways of creating your own work, and not just sitting by the phone waiting for a call, has always been my thin. Especially with the pandemic, finding a group of people you can collaborate with and do things with creatively is important, I think. With everything going on especially I think it’s important to make art that can make someone laugh and think.”

With house-to-house trick-or-treating discouraged, hop in the car for HallowLuma: 2020 has had its share of tricks, but the City of Petaluma has come up with a fun treat to replace house-to-house trick-or-treating and the annual downtown merchants candy-handout. Called HallowLuma, it’s a drive-thru event at the fairgrounds, in which local are invited to dress up their cars and wear their best costumes, and then drive along the concourse, where “spirit stops” will be operated by local nonprofits. Kids under 12 get a goodie bag. The Salvation Army will be collecting donations of canned foods, too. And just to add to the fun, KPCA — Petaluma’s radio station — will be broadcasting a special Halloween-themed playlist to listen to as you drive through the safe, non-scary, stay-in-your-car experience. Noon to 3 p.m., October 31, at the Fairgrounds. Cars must be pre-registered at CityofPetaluma.org/event/hallowluma.

Annual Houdini seance a no-go, but local documentarian is offering free film about the beloved Petaluma event: For years, Petaluma filmmaker Tom Wyrsch (“Remembering Playland at the Beach,” “Haunted Sonoma County”) has been continuing a Petaluma tradition established by Bill Soberanes. Every Halloween, the eccentric local writer would host a seance, attempting to reach the spirit of Harry Houdini. In 2012, Wyrsch made a film about the spooky tradition, “”Magic Among the Spirits: The Houdini Seances,“ and this year, since gathering together to hold hands and summon the beyond could result in a person crossing over prematurely, Wyrsch is making the film available for locals to watch for free. Beginning Wednesday, October 28 at 7 p.m., the curious can watch the doc on YouTube, after which it will remain posted for an undetermined time.

The Howl is back for Halloween: Since Halloween will be less lively this year, given the expectation of far fewer few door-to-door visitors, many local residents are taking to social media to call for a one-night return of The Howl. In the early weeks of the shelter-in-place, folks would take to thei porches to howl like moonstruck wolves all over the city. This year, on Halloween, at 7 p.m., with a coincidental full moon in the sky, Petalumans are once again asked to get their howl on and fill the air with the cries of the children of the night (that’s a “Dracula” reference). Happy Halloween, Petaluma!

