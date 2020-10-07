The Buzz: Noms for Cinnabar, ‘It Can’t Happen Here’

Cinnabar Theater gets 15 Marquee Award nominations: Last year’s theater season may have been cut short by the coronavirus, but that did not stop Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater from making a very strong impression with the one-half of its 2019/2020 season it was able to present. The Marquee Theater Journalists Association — a Sonoma County alliance of theater writers and critics — announced its nominations last month, and Cinnabar shows received a total of 15 nominations, including nods for outstanding drama, musical and comedy.

Michael McGurk (left) and Keith Baker (right) have both been nominated for their performances in Cinnabar Theater's 2019 production of 'Little Shop of Horrors.' (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

Eight of those nominations went to 2019’s gruesomely delightful musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” nominated for outstanding costume design (Jolie O’Dell), lighting design (Wayne Hovey), scenic design (Q. Parish), choreography (Bridget Codoni), musical direction (Mary Chun), and for outstanding musical production (Nathan Cummings, director). The killer show also cultivated noms for outstanding lead performance in a musical (Michael McGurk, playing the hapless botanist Seymor Krelborne) and outstanding supporting performance in a music (Keith Baker, going full psycho as the villainous dentist who ends up as plant food).

Cinnabar’s hard-hitting drama “Luna Gale” picked up another three nominations, for outstanding drams production (Jessica Litwak, director), outstanding lead performance (Liz Jahren) and outstanding supporting performance in a drama (Kellie Donnelly)

The slapstick “Ripcord,“ David Lindsay-Abaire’s farce about competitive senior citizens, was nominated for outstanding comedy production (James Pelican, director), while Kate Brickley was nominated for outstanding lead performance in a comedy, and Kyle Stoner picked up a nom for outstanding supporting performance in a comedy.

But that’s just 14. Additionally, Cinnabar Artistic Director Elly Lichenstein was nominated for her work on the ”Ripcord“ poster and program art, a category the Marquee Awards annually include, making the organization the only such awards group of honor the contributions of theatrical graphic artists.

NOMINEE: Petaluma's Lucas Sherman, musical director of Spreckels’ “Urinetown”

Other Petaluma-based theater artists were named as well, for their work throughout Sonoma County 2019 and the first three months of 2020. Musician Lucas Sherman was nominated for outstanding musical direction for Spreckels Theater Company’s apocalyptic “Urinetown.” Eddy Hansen, Spreckels’ technical director, was nominated three times. Two of those were for outstanding lighting design, for the aforementioned “Urinetown” and also for the immunization comedy “Eureka Day.” Then he was nominated for outstanding scenic design, which he shares with Elizabeth Bazzano, for “Eureka Day.” And Petaluma’s Larry Williams was nominated, along with Jame Love, for his direction of Sonoma Arts Live’s “Merman’s Apprentice,” a new musical about Ethel Merman.

Finally, the Argus-Courier’s David Templeton was nominated for outstanding solo show for “Polar Bears,” which he wrote and directed, and which featured Mark Bradbury, with whom the nomination is shared.

The Marquee Theater Journalists Association (which the Argus-Courier’s Alexa Chipman is a member of) plans to announce the winners sometime next month, though an exact date has yet to be announced. Read the full list of nominees on the MTJA Facebook page.

David Strathairn

Free nationwide radio production of “It Can’t Happen Here”: Another Cinnabar-adjacent item just popped up. The local theater company is one of dozens around the country lending their support to a free, nationwide radio-theater performance of Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 cautionary tale. Taking place on YouTube on Tuesday, October 13, at 5 p.m. pacific standard time, the production features Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn (“Good Night and Good Luck”) and a stellar cast of Bay Area/Oregon Shakespeare Festival actors, and is directed by Berkeley Repertory Theater’s former artistic director Tony Taccone, who co-wrote this adaptation. Originally written by Lewis as a dark satire on the rise of fascism in the Europe in the 1930s, “It Can’t Happen Here” follows the rise of an American dictator who is unexpectedly elected President and quickly dismantles the structures of democracy and political balance. Intended as an opportunity for a nationwide conversation on the importance of voting and the values that truly define America, the broadcast will be followed by a Q&A with the cast. As a “broadcast partner,” Cinnabar Theater is helping to get the word out about this event, and is encouraging its supporters to tune in. The broadcast will be in four parts, beginning Oct. 13 and continuing once a week through Nov. 8, on Berkeley Rep’s YouTube Channel.

(Have a good idea for a BUZZ item? Drop a line to david.templeton@arguscourier.com)