The Buzz: Putting a Covid-19 spin on classic works of art

Local artist Paul Johnson reimagines art-world classics for the COVID-19 era: One of the most recognizable paintings of the 20th century is Edward Hopper’s “Nighthawks.” Though few know the painting’s actual title, many will recognize its striking imagery – a diner after dark, filled with colorful patrons representing the semi-sordid after-midnight life of a city that knows too many secrets (or something). Anyway, it’s cool, and it’s famous, and when local artist Paul Johnson began to paint clever coronavirus variations of certain well-known art pieces, “Nighthawks” was an obvious choice to put a socially-distancing spin on.

According to Johnson, he was inspired by the state’s recent attempts to (tentatively and very carefully) reopen restaurants, his own version of the iconic Hopper diner, “Imagines queues of PPE-wearing customers - and only one person allowed inside at a time.” The painting, along with several others – some capturing famous pop culture figures in an amusing new light - are viewable on his blogsite (CaliforniaCymru.blogspot.com), where Johnson explains how he started the project. “During the ample free time of lock down,” he writes, “I've gotten the paints out. I've tried to re-imagine old images in the light of current times.”

No kidding.

His current collection, in addition to “Nighthawks,” includes one of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion all wearing masks, and a painting of music legend Louis Armstrong playing his trumpet with a mask on. Another work is a reimagining of an L.S. Lowry painting, altered to represent socially distanced grocery store shoppers.

“Lowry painted industrial scenes from the north of England in the mid-20th century,” Johnson explains. “Supermarkets were my first surreal experience in the new normal.”

Assuming this goes on for a while, Johnson could end up with a whole gallery-full of hilarious, and kind of heart-breaking pandemic paintings by the time we have a vaccine that, you know, lets us go into art galleries without wearing a mask.

Petaluma sales pro writes book about salesmanship: A few weeks ago, the Argus-Courier ran a feature about the projects that locals have been working on during their extra “sheltering” time at home. We immediately received a message from Petaluma’s Steve Rangoussis, a longtime sales professional who decided to take his 25+ years of experience and write that book he’s always been thinking about. Titled “Sales Demystified: An Insider’s Guide to Building Better Sales Professionals,” the book was completed and put out into the world at the end of May. The book, Rangoussis says, “is based on my career and the lessons I’ve learned along the way. It is chock full of actionable insights for sales professionals and non-sales professionals alike.” Rangoussis has lived in Petaluma for 15 years. The book is currently available on Amazon.

’Cyrano’ recasts the epic, multi-character tale for three actors (and a skiffle band).

Cinnabar announces its revised theater season: With that whole “show must go on thing” always hanging over the heads of theater people, the current closure of stages around the Bay Area is not an easy pill to swallow for local performers, directors and people who whisper “actors to places” and “house lights to half” into headsets in the dark. Because of the ease with which the virus spreads within groups of closely-seated people, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater had to cancel its spring and fall shows, and has transformed its summer theater camp program into a zoom-based play-at-home experience. But being tireless optimists, as all theater people ultimately are, Artistic Director Elly Lichenstein and Executive Director Diane Dragone are feeling confident that by early 2021 (as in ... New Year’s Day), they will be able to invite folks back into the little red theater on the hill – one way or another. To that end, they’ve officially announced the company’s 48th season, which will include a three-actor adaptation of “Cyrano” (opening Jan. 1), the delayed drama “How I Learned to Drive” by Paula Vogel (Feb. 5-14), the one-woman-show “Becoming Dr. Ruth” (April 2-18) and an English-language version of Giuseppe Verdi’s acclaimed and beloved opera “La Traviata,” translated as “The Fallen Woman” (June 12-27). Tickets are now on sale at CinnabarTheater.com.

