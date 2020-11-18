The Buzz: Recalling a famous photo, a toast to first responders, and $2,000

Honoring her brother on Veterans Day: Though this year’s Veteran’s Day was a bit subdued compared to some in the past, Petaluma’s Maureen Frances was thinking about all the veterans who’ve served their country, including her own brother. Still alive and thriving in Colorado, John Thurman was a member of the famous Gung Ho Gang whose photograph on the island of Iwo Jima has become iconic. “My brother, Corporal John R. Thurman, aka Jack, is second to the left, raising his helmet,” adds Frances, forwarding a copy of the photo. Thurman was among 17 men photographed by Joseph Rosenthal’s on Feb. 23, 1945, atop Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi. in 2017, Thurman and his daughter, Karen Thurman — a U.S. Navy Commander., now retired — presented Jack Thurman’s war memorabilia (including his uniform, his Gold Star and other medals, several photographs and more) to the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia.

Clover Sonoma coordinating a virtual social event, Cheers to First Responders: It’s been a challenging year, and first responders near and far have been doing some of the hardest, most dangerous work. As a thank you, Clover Sonoma is parnering with other local businesses to throw virtual “party,” set for Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Locals on Facebook can follow @CloverSonoma or @Clover.Sonoma on Instagram to get the latest. “It will be a social event,” says Danielle Cantrell, who is helping to get the word out, “so anyone including the hashtag #cheerstofirstresponders and who is on social media can participate.”

Petaluma’s Griffo Distillery, Kendall Jackson and Lagunitas Brewing Company are also pitching in to make the socially-distant gathering a joyous and truly gratitude-rich event. A key piece of the whole Cheers plan is to raise money for appropriate nonprofits, such as First Responders Resiliency, Inc. A Bay Area organization created for first responders, by frst responders, the nonprofit is dedicated to the psychological and physical well-being of those who serve, or have served, as a first responder. Organizers will be asking for locals to send in photos of “cheers” featuring drinks like eggnog cocktails (off course!), beer and wine and fancy cocktail toasts, pictures taken in front of firehouses, videos of at-home tastings and Covid-safe celebrations in honor of our first responders. “We are asking for people to post a photo of their ‘cheers’ either with a glass of their favorite Lagunitas beer, Kendall Jackson blend, or Griffo Distillery/Clover Sonoma eggnog cocktail, along with the hashtag. If they tag the company and use the hashtag that will queue donations from all partners including Clover Sonoma, Kendall Jackson, Griffo Distillery and Lagunitas.” Clover is working with Griffo to develop an eggnog cocktail and accompanying mixology video to tease the campaign.

Team Cozza giving away $2 grand, seeks nominations. “What the Cozza Team loves most about real estate is giving back and helping people,” writes Steve Cozza on the local realtor’s website. “In light of all the suffering this year with COVID-19 and the fires our community has had to endure, our real estate team wants to give back! We all experience hardships. Having the support of family, friends, and community can make a big difference in someone’s life. Our real estate team wants to help our neighbors when they need us most. This November we will be giving away $2,000 to a local individual, family or nonprofit. Do you know someone experiencing financial hardship? Is there a local nonprofit you would like to support?” To nominate someone, visit www.cozzateam.com.

