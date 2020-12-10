The bypassing of Petaluma in 1955

In 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proposed an extensive interstate system of highways for the country. It was to be a “landmark policy that changed the face of America.”

It was estimated the federal cost of the program would be over $25 billion (in today’s dollars), and the 41,000 mile project would take 10 years to complete. One of the reasons for haste in doing it was the “Cold War.“

The Soviets had just dropped their first hydrogen bomb and, in response, the U.S. was rapidly building bomb shelters everywhere and stocking-up on food. The question arose — how would major evacuations take place on the small, dated roads that ran around the big cities? The resultant campaign was to be called “Civil Defense,” and it came to Petaluma in 1956.

However, bypassing our community with a highway meant a loss for local business and it meant separating our East side from our West. On the positive, it meant getting Main Street back to what it had been, a street mainly for our town. Perhaps, we could become a family community again.

Arguments were rampant on both sides of the question.

It was called The Federal-Aid Highway Act and it was a doozy of controversy. An Argus-Courier editorial said, “Freeways invite accidents. They invite the careless driver and the speeder. They are not fool-proof.”

An editorial in support of the bypass stated, “Main St. will again become an artery into the city, rather than just traffic thru it. A business street, rather than a highway and used by people who have business here.”

But those businesses that catered to that busy traffic — such as gas stations, bars and restaurants — would be hurt by about 10-12%. Argus Columnist Bob Wells, said, “There is little doubt the freeway will be a fine piece of work when complete. Our only fear is that, with all the progress we make on freeways, we will not be able to keep up with our growing traffic in town.”

And then there was the billboard question.

The Sonoma County Planning Commission proposed limiting and, in some cases eliminating, billboards on the new freeway.

“We think they frequently are distracting and therefore dangerous,” they warned.

In other 1956 news nationally, the U.S. Supreme Court declared Alabama laws regarding racial segregation on buses to be illegal. A young African-American lady named Rosa Parks had been the catalyst for that, when she had refused to give up her bus seat to a white man. She took a strong stance, and then the Rev. Martin Luther King became involved and appeals went through the courts to the highest one, which ruled in Rosa’s favor.

Polio was the most feared disease in ‘56. In fact, along with the 1918 flu pandemic, polio was one of the two most feared diseases of the 20th century. The virus had been infecting about 15,000 a year just in our country, with an average of 3,000 deaths a year. And it was particularly diabolical to children.

No one knew what caused it and there was no cure.

Pools, theaters and contact sports were shut-down. (Sound familiar?). And then, in 1956, virologist Jonas Salk made his long-studied vaccine available to all. It would soon become known as, “The shot felt ‘round the world,” and it wiped-out the disease world-wide.

In addition to the Soviets debuting their hydrogen bomb that year, we did too. It was a test-drop over the tiny Pacific island of Bikini and seemed a way of our saying “Take that!” to Russia.

1956 was a huge year for show business too. Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus ended their tent shows, declaring that in the future, the circus would show only in arenas for safety. A young songster named Elvis Presley debuted with his “Heartbreak Hotel” and then put-out “You Ain’t Nothin’ But a Hound Dog,” and that got him on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Big movies included C.B. DeMille’s “The Ten Commandments,” and ”Lust For Life” won Best Picture with Kirk Douglas and Anthony Quinn. Ernest Borgnine won Best Actor for “Marty.“ The hot show on Broadway was “My Fair Lady” and new programs on TV included “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” and “To Tell The Truth.”

Doris Day had the hit song “Que Sera, Sera” that year, and in news-making marriages, Marilyn Monroe hooked-up with writer Arthur Miller ... and actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco.

At the time, that last one broke this writer’s young heart.

