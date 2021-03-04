The Circus and the Rodeo … oh my!

Skip Sommer

In the fall of 1890, the great “John Robinson’s 10 Big Shows,” a massive exhibit of circus grandeur, played Sonoma County, with tents covering over six acres, and with seating for 8,000 inside them. The Robinson Shows arrived here via the Transcontinental Railroad, in two trains of 16 cars each, and included “110 male and female artists, scouts, Indians and cowboys, 1,000 men on horses, boxers and wrestlers and three menageries!”

Those “menageries” included at least one of the following unbelievable assortment animals.

Zebras, antelopes, cougars, buffaloes, sloths, gnus, leopards, kangaroos, tapirs, lions, porcupines, badgers, weasels, lynx, gazelles, baboons, monkeys, armadillos, hippos, camels, ostriches and “a drove of giraffes.”

Even more excitement was promised by a free Wild West show, featuring, and I quote, “cowboys, scouts, riflemen, cowgirls, Indians and medicine men,” all engaging with “Texas steers, wild buffalo, fleet mustangs and Indian ponies.”

How, I wonder, was all that organized?

How could it have been safely presented?

But hold on.

Just when you thought the show had everything, early publicity promised even more.

“Singers, musicians, 15 trumpeters, a female brass band, two steam calliopes, a fife-and-drum corps, Scottish bagpipers and droves of elephants,” including pachyderms known as “Madame Gertrude,” “Clarissa LaBelle,” and ”Great Mary,” the latter claimed to be 130 years old.

That same fall in Petaluma, the city was the site of a “Grand Cowboy Tournament.” This show, not to be outdone by the Robinson Circus, featured “Bucking Broncos, Horsemanship, Picking Up Objects, Hurricane Racing, Lassoing and a realistic and thrilling presentation of life on the range!”

Um, “Picking Up Objects?”

Sounds riveting.

The ‘Life on the Range’ part of the show, by the way, allowed spectators top witness such scenes as “Hanging a Horse Thief” and “A Chase for a Bride.”

Just a fun old time.

Petaluma in 1890, boasted a population of 4,500 and was booming, with four feed mills, two weekly newspapers (The Argus and The Courier), four banks, two foundries, two blacksmiths, two wagon-makers, a tannery and a steam laundry. It also bragged a new “horse-car line,” pulled by horses along railroad tracks that stretched from Agricultural Park, going West across the Creek to Sunnyslope Road. Adding to the excitement, our town’s streets had just become illuminated by something called “electric lights.”

That’s the world of Petaluma into which these grand traveling entertainments emerged.

To get folks to the show, our steamers on Petaluma Creek, and the railroads as well, both promised “cheap rates” for those traveling here to take in these events.

Schools were also let out for a day.

The Petaluma Courier humorously reported that, once the circus left town, “Boys started playing circus … standing on heads, walking on hands, turning cartwheels, jumping on-and-off horses everywhere, lifting heavy objects and doing hand-springs.”

Now and then, of course, one or two of those boys, falling to temptation, would try to sneak away and join up with such traveling shows. But that was a fate to be avoided, as the work was hard, the food not good and the fellow performers … not exactly good influences.

On the sad side of 1890, Petaluma’s Pioneer, Mariano Vallejo had passed away that January and I bet those attending the much-flaunted cowboy events fondly remembered the many rodeos held each year at Vallejo’s Casa Grande Rancho – all of them sponsored by the jolly “General” himself.

The population of California was 1,213,000 that year, and Sonoma County bragged 32,700 of that. Benjamin Harrison was President, Idaho and Wyoming had just become States, California’s Yosemite Valley was made a National Park and the terrible Battle of Wounded Knee was fought in South Dakota. Within one hour, the U.S. Cavalry massacred over 275 unarmed men, women and children of the Lakota Sioux Tribe.

Amazingly, 20 of those cavalrymen were later awarded the Medal of Honor for “bravery.”

Looking back, I can’t help but wonder how those Native American performers, in the Robinson Shows and the many rodeos, felt about the new Americans, who had flooded onto their shores and with whom they regularly acted out prepared scripts of “Western Life.”

Skip Sommer in an honorary life member of the Petaluma History Museum and Heritage Homes.